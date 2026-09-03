At IBC2026, NEP will show how its combination of software, infrastructure, managed services and global production expertise is helping media organisations build more flexible and scalable production environments.

Live production is becoming more software-led and connected, giving media organisations new opportunities to evolve how they create and deliver content. But as live content producers look to take advantage of new technologies and produce more content across more platforms and markets, they also face a growing challenge: gaining greater flexibility without adding complexity.

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NEP Europe's newest production unit, EU-01, will be on display at NEP's IBC2026 exhibit, giving customers and partners the opportunity to step inside and experience its hybrid architecture firsthand.

At IBC2026, NEP Group will demonstrate how it is helping customers meet that challenge by bringing together software orchestration, flexible production infrastructure, managed services and deep operational expertise. Across sports and entertainment, NEP is giving customers greater choice in how they work today, with the flexibility to evolve as their needs change.

"Customers want the flexibility to take advantage of new technologies and new ways of working, but they also need the reliability and quality that live production demands," said Lise Heidal, President, NEP Europe. "There isn't one technology or one production model that solves that. Our role is to bring the right technologies, infrastructure, services and expertise together around what each customer needs, whether we're supporting a major global event or a production in a local market.

"That combination of local expertise and global scale is a real differentiator for NEP. This year alone, our teams have supported productions of every size around the world. What we're bringing to IBC reflects what we learn from doing that work every day and how we continue to evolve alongside our customers."

EU-01 Comes to IBC for Customers and Partners to Experience

NEP Europe's newest production unit, EU-01, will be on display at NEP's IBC2026 location in the Outside Area, O.A24 A22, giving customers and partners the opportunity to step inside and experience its hybrid architecture firsthand.

The latest step in NEP's standardised fleet strategy across Europe, EU-01 is built to UEFA-level specifications around a common IP-based technical architecture. It combines traditional broadcast infrastructure with software-defined capabilities through NEP Platform and TFC, providing familiar tools and workflows for productions ranging from major live sports to entertainment and reality programming.

"EU-01 brings several parts of our strategy together in a very tangible way," said Heidal. "Customers get the consistency and reliability of a standardised production environment, with the flexibility to adapt the technology and workflows around the production. And because we're building around a common approach across Europe, they can work with local NEP teams while benefiting from the resources of our wider organisation."

New Software Partners Expand NEP Platform and Customer Choice

NEP Platform, the industry's largest ecosystem of trusted software applications for live media production, continues to grow following its launch earlier this year. The ecosystem launched with applications from Bridge Technologies, Grass Valley, Lawo, Manifold, Panasonic, Sony and Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations, with Calrec's ImPulseV Virtualised Audio Mixing Engine and Riedel's SimplyLive Production Suite joining since then.

NEP Platform enables production teams to rapidly deploy, configure and scale software applications as requirements change, supporting hybrid environments where software-defined capabilities work alongside traditional broadcast infrastructure. It has already been deployed on some of the world's biggest stages, including in Milano Cortina and at this summer's international football tournament in North America, and is currently in use at New York's Grand Slam tennis tournament. It is also embedded in NEP's own production infrastructure through outside broadcast units including EU-01 and EU-03 in Europe, NEP's software-first HG-31 unit in Australia, and NEP's new WWE mobile unit in the U.S.

At IBC, visitors can see NEP Platform alongside TFC, NEP's broadcast control system, which was recently updated with new UI features. While NEP Platform orchestrates software applications and production resources, TFC manages and coordinates the technical infrastructure and workflows supporting live production.

New Workflows Give Entertainment and Reality Producers More Flexibility

NEP Europe will demonstrate its Automated Live Entertainment Workflow and Automated Reality Workflow solutions through real-world production use cases at IBC. Developed for the specific demands of non-scripted entertainment, the workflows help teams connect resources, create repeatable ways of working and adapt production environments to support everything from smaller shows and individual locations to complex, multi-site productions.

Local Expertise and Global Scale Strengthen NEP's Managed Services

NEP continues to develop its managed services model, giving customers access to specialist technology and operational expertise without requiring them to build and manage every capability themselves. Local teams work directly with customers in their markets, backed by NEP's global resources across software, infrastructure, networking, engineering and operations.

Investing in the People Behind Live Production

NEP continues to invest in the specialists who design, build, operate and support its production workflows. In the UK, the company is currently recruiting junior and senior engineers across vision engineering, replay, networking and audio.

NEP's recruiting and talent development experts will also be onsite at IBC to meet with industry professionals interested in career opportunities at NEP, as the company continues to strengthen its teams and develop the next generation of technical expertise. To explore career opportunities with NEP, visit NEP Careers.

Meet NEP at IBC2026

Visitors can find NEP in the Outside Area, O.A24 A22, where experts from across its engineering, production and commercial teams will be onsite to meet with customers and partners. Visitors can also step inside EU-01 and explore NEP's latest technologies, services and workflows.

Customers exploring software orchestration or broadcast control, or developing a long-term technology strategy, can meet with NEP's global software solutions experts, including Dan Murphy, Vice President, NEP Platform; Neil Smith, Vice President, Global Platform Solutions Delivery; and Koen van Haaren, Platform Product Director. The team will be available to discuss NEP Platform, TFC and NEP's broader software solutions.

Ed Tischler, Managing Director of NEP UK, will join the SVG Europe Summit session "Smarter, Faster, Leaner: Strategic Drivers in European Sports Broadcasting" on 10 September. Bryn Shamey, Vice President of Strategic Accounts, will provide the welcome remarks at the SVG Europe Women event, "Women Behind the Lens: Becoming a Great Sports Broadcasting Leader," on 12 September.

To arrange a meeting with NEP at IBC2026, contact an NEP expert today.

About NEP

Celebrating 40 years of innovation, NEP is the world's most trusted media services partner for content creators of live sports and entertainment. With a global network of experts, cutting-edge technology, and an expansive portfolio of customer-driven, innovative solutions, we empower our customers to tell their stories in breakthrough ways.

Headquartered in the United States and operating in 25 countries, our teams have supported thousands of major productions and events on every continent with innovation, excellence and reliability. See how we bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

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Contacts:

Patrick Brand

Head of Marketing Communications

NEP Europe

Phone: 31 6 22230797

Email: Patrick.brand@nepgroup.com

Jordan Conigliaro

Director, Global Communications

NEP Group

Phone: +1 570-357-1992

Email: jconigliaro@nepgroup.com

