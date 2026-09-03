TraceLink, Inc.: TraceLink and Omnicell Integrate DSCSA Compliance Solution into Hospital Pharmacy Operations

Integration brings serialized product verification and traceability directly into medication receiving workflows, intended to enable more efficient pharmacy operations without separate compliance processes.

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network for the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, today announced an integration between its Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance solution and the pharmacy inventory management systems of Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading healthcare technology provider focused on empowering autonomous medication management. This integration is expected to enable hospitals and health systems to manage product verification, traceability, and compliance as part of everyday medication receiving workflows.

Medication shipments received by a hospital or health system pharmacy must be verified, documented, incorporated into inventory, and made available for patient care. When verification or data discrepancies occur, pharmacy teams must also resolve compliance exceptions while maintaining accurate records for regulatory reporting. While the DSCSA established new standards for product verification and traceability, many pharmacy teams still rely on separate compliance tools and manual processes alongside their operational workflows. Managing compliance outside the pharmacy system can add complexity, consume valuable staff time, and create unnecessary interruptions during medication receiving.

Through this integration, hospitals can access TraceLink's DSCSA capabilities directly within Omnicell central pharmacy inventory management workflows. Pharmacy teams can verify serialized products, access traceability information, resolve product verification exceptions, complete compliance reporting, and document receiving activities as medications are received, intended to help reduce manual effort, eliminate disconnected processes, and streamline pharmacy operations without changing established workflows.

TraceLink's DSCSA solution is built on the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network, which links more than 315,000 authenticated entities across life sciences and healthcare and supports hundreds of billions of annual supply chain transactions. By extending this trusted digital infrastructure into hospital pharmacy operations, healthcare organizations are expected to gain immediate access to accurate serialized medicine information exchanged across the broader life sciences supply chain, improve confidence in product authenticity while enabling faster product verification, more efficient compliance exception resolution, and targeted response when recalled products enter the pharmacy.

"Hospital pharmacies shouldn't have to choose between maintaining regulatory compliance and operating efficiently," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "By integrating TraceLink's trusted DSCSA network with Omnicell's central pharmacy inventory management workflows, we're able to embed verification and traceability directly into medication receiving so pharmacy teams spend less time managing compliance processes and more time ensuring medicines are available for patient care."

Together, TraceLink and Omnicell are working to help hospitals and health systems:

Verify serialized medicines within existing medication receiving workflows.

Reduce manual effort associated with DSCSA compliance and audit-ready reporting.

Resolve product verification and compliance exceptions more efficiently.

Improve traceability to support faster identification of affected recalled products.

Increase operational efficiency while supporting medication safety and availability.

Sundar Tamma, Vice President of Product Management for Hospital Solutions at Omnicell, said, "Hospital pharmacies continue to face increasing operational demands with limited resources. The integration of TraceLink's solution expands the range of DSCSA integrations available to Omnicell Central Pharmacy Manager customers, providing additional options to support compliance while preserving the efficient workflows pharmacists depend on every day."

As hospital pharmacies continue to modernize medication management, the same trusted serialized medicine information should be able to support broader operational capabilities-including faster compliance exception resolution, targeted recall management, and future intelligent pharmacy workflows-without requiring separate data sources or disconnected compliance systems. This integration represents another step toward embedding trusted supply chain information directly into the systems healthcare providers use every day to deliver safe, efficient patient care.

Learn more about TraceLink's DSCSA compliance solutions for hospitals and health systems.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model, enabling organizations to perform and improve supply chain work across their business and trading partner networks. The Agentic Supply Chain Operating System, built on the OPUS Platform, brings together Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, governed OPUS Agents, with the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network to link systems, end-to-end business transactions, and collaborative peer-to-peer processes to create trusted, real-time operational context. In this agentic environment, humans and agents work together with greater speed, reasoning, control, and accountability to improve organizational productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to delivering innovative, outcomes-centric pharmacy and nursing solutions for all settings of care. As an intelligent medication management technology company, Omnicell empowers autonomous medication management by unifying automation and AI-enabled intelligence, optimized by expert services, to drive clinical and business outcomes that are helping to improve efficiency and enhance patient safety for healthcare facilities worldwide.

Learn more at https://www.omnicell.com/

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tracelink-and-omnicell-integrate-dscsa-compliance-solution-into-hospital-pharmacy-operations-302869052.html