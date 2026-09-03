Solid Tire Market to Reach USD 729.02 Million by 2035 - Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Solid Tire Market was valued at USD 484.87 million in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 506.44 million in 2026 to USD 729.02 million by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.13% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

Rapid expansion of e-commerce fulfillment centers, automated warehouses and electric material handling fleets is increasing demand for puncture-proof tires capable of operating continuously in high-throughput environments. Solid tires are particularly suited to forklifts, reach trucks, pallet trucks, automated guided vehicles and other industrial equipment where an unexpected puncture can interrupt warehouse flows, reduce equipment availability and increase labor costs.

The new study, titled 'Solid Tire Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035,' evaluates demand by construction sub-type, application, rim type, end user, brand tier and region. It also examines polyurethane innovation, warehouse automation, flat-free tire adoption, replacement cycles, electric forklift penetration and the growing importance of lifecycle cost in industrial tire procurement.

E-Commerce Warehousing Creates a Large Electric Forklift Tire Opportunity

E-commerce fulfillment expansion is emerging as the most important demand driver because large distribution centers rely heavily on electric forklifts and warehouse trucks operating on smooth indoor surfaces. These vehicles favor press-on, cushion, resilient and polyurethane solid tires because the absence of pneumatic air pressure eliminates puncture-related downtime and allows fleets to maintain predictable operating schedules.

The shift toward electric industrial trucks amplifies the opportunity. KION, citing World Industrial Truck Statistics, reported that electric forklifts and warehouse trucks represented 78% of global new orders during the first nine months of 2025. North American data cited by MHEDA also indicated electric trucks accounted for 72% of year-to-date industrial truck sales in November 2025.

This installed-base expansion creates both OEM and recurring replacement demand as high-utilization fleets accumulate operating hours. In the Radial Insights model, the e-commerce warehouse and electric forklift driver contributes approximately 1.8 percentage points to overall market CAGR.

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Counterbalance forklifts, warehouse trucks and automated guided vehicles represent the largest application base because uptime and puncture resistance are critical in high-throughput logistics environments.

These constructions maintain strong positions in indoor industrial applications due to high load-bearing capacity, durability and compatibility with established forklift fleets.

Lower rolling resistance, high dimensional accuracy and long service life make polyurethane tires and wheels increasingly attractive for AGVs and narrow-aisle equipment.

High-utilization warehouse and manufacturing fleets require regular tire replacement, creating a substantial aftermarket beyond initial equipment fitment.

Asia-Pacific accounts for 42.17% of the market, supported by manufacturing scale, warehouse development and rapid automation across China, India and Southeast Asia.

Zero-Downtime Requirements Support Premium Flat-Free Solutions

In high-value logistics and manufacturing environments, an unplanned tire-related stop can interrupt much more than a single vehicle. A disabled forklift can delay inbound unloading, disrupt pick waves, affect line-side material delivery or reduce throughput in temperature-controlled and pharmaceutical facilities. This makes tire reliability a productivity issue rather than a simple maintenance consideration.

Walmart's automation program illustrates the scale of productivity expectations. Following a 16-month proof of concept, the company deployed 19 autonomous forklifts across four high-tech distribution centers and reported that one associate could direct roughly three times the prior unloading output using the FoxBot system.

Tire suppliers are responding with products designed around puncture resistance and predictable service intervals. Camso positions resilient tires as flat-free alternatives to pneumatics, while Trelleborg describes solid resilient products as puncture-proof and low maintenance for indoor and debris-heavy operations.

Specialized safety environments are also important. KION selected Trelleborg for non-marking resilient tires in Europe, including electrically conducting options designed for potentially explosive applications. Such requirements create premium opportunities in pharmaceutical, chemical and advanced manufacturing facilities.

In the Radial Insights model, demand for flat-free, zero-downtime tire solutions contributes approximately 1.2 percentage points to market CAGR through 2035.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global Solid Tire Market with a 42.17% share , supported by large manufacturing hubs, expanding logistics infrastructure and growing adoption of automated material handling systems. China, India and Southeast Asia remain central to OEM production and aftermarket demand as warehouses and factories invest in electric fleets.

, supported by large manufacturing hubs, expanding logistics infrastructure and growing adoption of automated material handling systems. China, India and Southeast Asia remain central to OEM production and aftermarket demand as warehouses and factories invest in electric fleets. Europe accounts for 26.23% and benefits from advanced manufacturing, stringent workplace safety requirements and strong adoption of electric forklifts and low-maintenance industrial tire solutions. Demand for non-marking, electrically conductive and energy-efficient products is particularly relevant in sophisticated industrial operations.

and benefits from advanced manufacturing, stringent workplace safety requirements and strong adoption of electric forklifts and low-maintenance industrial tire solutions. Demand for non-marking, electrically conductive and energy-efficient products is particularly relevant in sophisticated industrial operations. North America represents 21.68%, supported by e-commerce logistics, warehouse modernization and a mature industrial tire replacement market. Large distribution networks and expanding automation programs create opportunities for premium solid and polyurethane products.

Solid Tire Market Snapshot, 2025-2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020-2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025-2035 2025 Market Size USD 484.87 Million 2026 Market Size USD 506.44 Million 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 729.02 Million Forecast CAGR 4.13 % Leading Region Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Market Share 42.17 % Key Applications Counterbalance Forklifts and Warehouse AGVs Important Construction Types Press-On and Cushion Solid High-Growth Technology Polyurethane Solid Tires Important Revenue Channel Replacement / Aftermarket Primary Growth Driver E-Commerce Warehouse and Electric Forklift Expansion

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Market Challenges

Higher upfront costs can slow adoption of premium solid and polyurethane products in price-sensitive markets. Fleet operators with limited capital budgets may continue using lower-cost alternatives even where premium products offer superior lifecycle economics, forcing manufacturers to clearly demonstrate savings from reduced downtime and longer service intervals.

Raw material volatility presents another challenge. Changes in rubber, polyurethane and chemical input costs can affect production economics, while supply disruptions complicate inventory planning for both OEMs and aftermarket distributors. Manufacturers with regional production and strong supplier networks may therefore hold an advantage as customers place greater emphasis on product availability.

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2025, Trelleborg Tires announced plans to showcase resilient and press-on tire ranges at ProMat 2025 in Chicago, including Pit Stop Line, ProTEX, ProEnergy and ProHD technologies. The portfolio highlighted safety, battery efficiency, wear visibility and application-specific compound development for material handling fleets.

In April 2025, Trelleborg said rising demand had prompted additional sizes for its XP1000 range, supported by local South American manufacturing. Broader fitment availability and shorter supply chains can improve adoption among logistics and warehouse fleets.

Executive Q&A Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the Solid Tire Market?

A: The global market is projected to increase from USD 506.44 million in 2026 to USD 729.02 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.13%.

Q: What is the most important market driver?

A: Expansion of e-commerce warehouses and electric forklift fleets is the leading driver because high-throughput logistics operations prioritize puncture-free performance and equipment uptime.

Q: Which tire technology is gaining importance?

A: Polyurethane solid tires are gaining traction in automated warehouses and electric material handling fleets because of their durability, dimensional consistency and lower rolling resistance.

Competitive Landscape

The Solid Tire Market includes Trelleborg, Camso, Solideal, Continental, Hankook, Petlas, Marangoni, Nexen, Global Industries, Crown Caster, Rubberline, Carlisle, Dawson, McLaren Industries and Advance Lifts. Competition is increasingly centered on lifecycle performance, energy efficiency, specialized compounds and the ability to support automated and electric warehouse equipment.

Premium manufacturers are differentiating through wear indicators, non-marking compounds, electrically conductive constructions and polyurethane technologies designed for specific duty cycles. Distribution and technical service remain equally important because industrial fleets require correct fitment, predictable replacement timing and rapid product availability. Mid-range and economy suppliers continue to compete aggressively in cost-sensitive applications, keeping pricing pressure high across the market.

Explore the Full Solid Tire Market Study

Material handling OEMs, tire manufacturers, warehouse operators, distributors, logistics companies, investors and industrial fleet managers can access the complete Radial Insights study for deeper intelligence beyond headline market forecasts.

The full report provides:

Global Solid Tire Market sizing and forecasts through 2035

Press-on, cushion, pneumatic-profile and polyurethane tire analysis

Forklift, reach truck, pallet truck, AGV and airport GSE demand assessment

OEM versus replacement market intelligence

Warehouse automation and electric forklift trends

Polyurethane technology and lifecycle cost analysis

Rim-type and brand-tier assessment

Regional and country-level growth opportunities

Competitive benchmarking of leading solid tire manufacturers

Pricing, replacement-cycle and distribution intelligence

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Visit https://www.radialinsights.com/report/solid-tire-market to explore the complete Solid Tire Market study, access sample data tables and charts, review the research methodology and request a free sample report.

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About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50-80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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