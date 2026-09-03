Military Robots Market worth $128.92 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the military robots market is projected to grow from USD 42.15 billion in 2026 to USD 128.92 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow from 74,817 units in 2026 to 109,010 units by 2031.

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Military Robots Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 42.15 billion

USD 42.15 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 128.92 billion

USD 128.92 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 25.1%

Military Robots Market Trends & Insights:

The military robots market is growing as armed forces increasingly adopt advanced sensor systems, autonomous navigation, and AI-based decision support. These technologies allow robots to operate with greater accuracy in complex and GPS-denied environments, detect obstacles, identify targets, and adjust their movement with limited human input. This is increasing the use of military robots across land, marine, and airborne missions where reliable autonomous operation is becoming more important.

By type, Marine is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.7% between 2026 and 2031.

By application, Airborne is estimated to be the most dominant segment in 2026.

By region, the Middle East & African military robots market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 31.8% between 2026 and 2031.

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The market is growing as defense forces increase the use of unmanned systems for reconnaissance, surveillance, logistics, combat support, EOD, and other missions where reducing personnel exposure is important. Current military programs are expanding the use of UAS and UGVs for battlefield intelligence, resupply and operational support, while autonomous systems are increasingly being tested for missions across land, air, and maritime environments.

The military robots industry is moving from remotely operated platforms toward systems with greater autonomy, modular payloads and human-machine teaming. Advances in AI, autonomous navigation, sensors and real-time data processing are allowing robots to conduct tasks such as area search, threat detection, target identification, navigation and resupply with less continuous operator input. Defense organizations are also developing open and modular architectures that allow the latest sensors and capabilities to be integrated as mission requirements change, supporting continued demand for adaptable military robotic systems.

By range, the airborne beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The airborne beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) segment is projected to hold the largest market share because military forces increasingly require unmanned aircraft to conduct long-range ISR, reconnaissance, target acquisition, communications relay, and other missions beyond terrain and visual limitations. BVLOS operation allows robots to cover larger areas and provide commanders with information from greater distances without exposing personnel. US Army programs are expanding unmanned aircraft capabilities for operations beyond the immediate line of sight.

By system, the marine segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The marine segment is projected to register the highest CAGR as navies increasingly deploy unmanned surface and underwater systems for mine detection, maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, and underwater threat identification. The Royal Navy is introducing autonomous vessels for mine hunting while the US Navy is expanding unmanned maritime systems for mine countermeasures. These systems reduce personnel exposure in high-risk maritime environments and support operations over wider areas.

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The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa region is projected to have the highest CAGR in the military robots industry due to increasing adoption of unmanned and autonomous systems for surveillance, reconnaissance, force protection, maritime security, and combat support. Regional exercises are increasingly testing autonomous ground, aerial, and maritime systems while security threats are driving demand for unmanned capabilities that can extend operational reach and reduce personnel exposure in high-risk environments.

Milrem Robotics (Estonia), Tencore (Ukraine), Teledyne FLIR Defense (US), Rheinmetall (Germany) and Elbit Systems (Israel) are among the key players in the military robots companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

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