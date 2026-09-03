KEYTO Group AB: KEYTO Group strengthens its heat pump offering as Svensk Villavärme joins the Group

KEYTO Group continues to strengthen its Appliances business in Sweden as Svensk Villavärme joins the Group. The addition further strengthens KEYTO's position in western Sweden, while expanding Servly's heat pump offering and supporting the Group's ambition to become the leading one-stop destination for services connected to the home.

Svensk Villavärme is a well-established provider of heat pump solutions based in Gothenburg. The company specialises in the sale, installation and servicing of heat pumps for private homeowners and businesses. With strong technical expertise and a trusted reputation in the market, Svensk Villavärme has built long-term customer relationships through high-quality installations and reliable service.

The company offers solutions across several leading heat pump brands. By combining product sales, installation and ongoing service, Svensk Villavärme has built a strong position in the Gothenburg region and established long-term customer relationships.

"We are pleased to welcome Svensk Villavärme to KEYTO Group. Svensk Villavärme has built a strong business through technical expertise, high-quality installations and a clear customer focus. Together with Servly, Svensk Villavärme strengthens our heat pump offering in western Sweden and represents another important step in building the leading one-stop destination for services connected to the home," says Magnus Agervald, CEO of KEYTO Group.

We warmly welcome all employees and customers of Svensk Villavärme to the KEYTO family.

Want to join KEYTO Group?

We look forward to future partnerships that complement and strengthen our position, both in Sweden and internationally. Please contact Gustav Thott, Head of M&A and Corporate Development at KEYTO Group, at gustav.thott@keytogroup.com.

Contacts

Fredrik Lindblad

Group CMO/Group Communications

fredrik.lindblad@keytogroup.com

About Us

We are KEYTO. We unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination. With approximately 6.000 employees and a wide and growing portfolio of services and brands- including appliance repair/service, cleaning, gardening, lawn care services, handyman and tech support, house inspections and much more- we promise ease of mind by providing easy access to outstanding home services.

Powered by trusted brands such as GreenThumb, Servly, Hemfrid, Veterankraft, Enspecta, NiceGarden, Städax, Hemfixarna and Smartify, KEYTO delivers millions of ease of mind moments to customers across multiple markets.

As part of our ambitious growth journey, we expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We partner with entrepreneurs and teams who share our vision of delivering exceptional service - and together, we shape the future of the service industry.

Visit keytogroup.com for more information.