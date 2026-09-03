American Battery Materials, Inc.: American Battery Materials Submits Annual BLM Maintenance Fees for 743 Lisbon Valley Mining Claims

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC: BLTH) ("ABM" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based critical minerals exploration and development company focused on lithium and magnesium, today announced that it timely submitted its annual maintenance fee payment to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for the Company's 743 federal placer mining claims at its Lisbon Valley Project in southeastern Utah.

The Company submitted the applicable annual maintenance payment on August 28, 2026, in advance of the September 1 annual maintenance deadline. The 743 claims are currently reflected as active and filed, and the Company's annual maintenance submission is proceeding through the BLM administrative process.

ABM's Lisbon Valley Project encompasses approximately 14,320 acres in San Juan County, Utah, approximately 35 miles southeast of Moab. The Company's land position consists of 743 placer mining claims administered by the BLM and represents the core mineral rights position supporting ABM's ongoing evaluation and development planning for lithium and magnesium resources in the region.

"Maintaining our Lisbon Valley claim position is an important component of disciplined asset stewardship as we continue advancing the project," said David Graber, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of American Battery Materials. "The timely submission of our annual BLM maintenance requirements reflects our continued focus on execution and preserving the foundation of our long-term U.S. critical minerals development strategy."

Federal mining claims located on public lands are subject to annual BLM maintenance requirements. Timely payment of the applicable maintenance fees is required to maintain claims against forfeiture for the applicable assessment year, subject to completion of the BLM's administrative processing and applicable federal requirements. The Company's payment submission does not constitute a determination or adjudication by the BLM regarding the validity of the claims, the existence or extent of mineral resources or reserves, the sufficiency of title, or the issuance of permits or other regulatory approvals.

ABM continues to advance planning for its Lisbon Valley Project as part of its broader strategy to develop a scalable U.S.-based lithium and magnesium platform. The Company remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible development practices and supporting long-term domestic critical mineral supply chain resilience.

About American Battery Materials, Inc.

American Battery Materials, Inc. is a U.S.-based environmentally responsible minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing lithium and magnesium resources through sustainable extraction technologies, including Direct Lithium Extraction and Direct Mineral Extraction. The Company's Lisbon Valley Project in San Juan County, Utah consists of 743 placer mining claims covering approximately 14,320 acres. ABM is focused on building a scalable U.S.-based critical minerals platform aligned with long-term domestic supply chain needs.

For more information, visit www.americanbatterymaterials.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "target," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements regarding ABM's plans, objectives, opportunities, exploration and development activities, project advancement, permitting and regulatory matters, potential development of lithium and magnesium resources, future operations, capital requirements and other expectations regarding future events or performance, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond ABM's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: dependence on the successful exploration, development and potential commercial production of lithium and magnesium concentrates at ABM's Lisbon Valley Project; obtaining and maintaining necessary governmental licenses, permits and regulatory approvals; delays or cost overruns associated with project development and future processing facilities; successful implementation of the Company's development plans; the accuracy of geological and resource estimates; unexpected geological conditions; prevailing market prices for lithium and magnesium; the Company's ability to secure commercial arrangements for future production; the availability of financing required to execute the Company's development plans; the ability to meet anticipated development and production timelines; and dependence on the efforts, abilities and relationships of ABM's executive officers, directors and advisors.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026; the "Preliminary Prospectus" contained in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC; and subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries

American Battery Materials, Inc.

500 West Putnam Avenue, Suite 400

Greenwich, CT 06830

+1 800-998-7962

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