growth[period], a global strategic advisory firm serving public- and private-sector clients, is pleased to announce the launch of its new practice in London, United Kingdom.

The strategic expansion strengthens growth[period]'s international presence and extends the firm's strategic advisory capabilities across the UK, Europe, and other global markets, positioning the firm to better support clients in the region while advancing its mission of continued growth.

"London is an exciting next step for growth[period] as we continue to expand our reach and strengthen the way we support clients," said Courtney B. Spaeth, CEO of growth[period]. "At growth[period], we leverage deep expertise to provide our clients with bespoke solutions to their rapidly evolving challenges. Our London practice allows us to bring that approach closer to the organizations we serve while furthering our efforts to build meaningful relationships internationally."

The London practice will be supported by growth[period] Senior Advisor Simon Cassey, a specialist in contractual and risk solutions for the international security, defense, and humanitarian sectors with more than 40 years of leadership experience. Cassey has held leadership and directorship roles at leading London brokerages including Marsh, Sedgwick, Price Forbes, and Fenchurch as well as senior positions within international security and business intelligence organizations. His expertise spans insurance, finance, law, and certification, with extensive experience developing solutions for organizations operating in high-risk and complex environments around the world.

The launch of the London practice marks another milestone in growth[period]'s trajectory and strengthens the firm's ability to bring its expertise, relationships, and strategic guidance to clients across international markets.

About growth[period]

For more than 19 years, growth[period]'s management consulting, business development, global risk, strategy and transaction advisory services have focused on helping companies in highly regulated industries achieve their growth goals. We are nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established firms seeking assistance to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage entry into the federal government contracting industry; assist with navigating the federal marketplace; represent them in partnering agreements; and advise them on diligence matters. With deep roots globally, growth[period] has more than 90 experts and offices in multiple markets across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.growthprd.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903458211/en/

Contacts:

Talia Frey

703 556 0111

info@growthprd.com