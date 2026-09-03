Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reports August Grain Movement

MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it set another a new monthly record for grain movement across its network. In August, CN moved 2.50 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain from Western Canada, surpassing the previous record of 2.34 MMT set in August 2020.

The record movement marks a strong start to the 2026-27 crop year as the harvest progresses across Western Canada and new grain begins moving through the supply chain. This performance reflects strong customer demand, close collaboration with grain supply chain partners and the consistent execution of CN's operating plan.

Following a record 2025-26 crop year, CN remains focused on maintaining this momentum through the fall harvest and delivering safe, consistent and reliable service for producers, grain companies and supply chain partners.

CN's 2026-27 Grain Plan outlines how the Company has prepared its network, resources and operations to support customers through harvest and the year ahead.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.