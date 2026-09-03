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WKN: 897879 | ISIN: CA1363751027 | Ticker-Symbol: CY2
Tradegate
03.09.26 | 17:19
105,05 Euro
+0,24 % +0,25
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,30105,5017:30
105,30105,5017:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 15:36 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reports August Grain Movement

MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it set another a new monthly record for grain movement across its network. In August, CN moved 2.50 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain from Western Canada, surpassing the previous record of 2.34 MMT set in August 2020.

The record movement marks a strong start to the 2026-27 crop year as the harvest progresses across Western Canada and new grain begins moving through the supply chain. This performance reflects strong customer demand, close collaboration with grain supply chain partners and the consistent execution of CN's operating plan.

Following a record 2025-26 crop year, CN remains focused on maintaining this momentum through the fall harvest and delivering safe, consistent and reliable service for producers, grain companies and supply chain partners.

CN's 2026-27 Grain Plan outlines how the Company has prepared its network, resources and operations to support customers through harvest and the year ahead.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:
MediaInvestment Community
Ashley MichnowskiJamie Lockwood
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations and Special Projects
(438) 596-4329(514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca
investor.relations@cn.ca

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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