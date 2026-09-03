PatentVest, Inc.: BioNTX and PatentVest Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio North Texas (BioNTX) and PatentVest today announced a new multi-year strategic partnership designed to strengthen the innovation and commercialization ecosystem supporting emerging life science and healthcare companies across North Texas.

As part of the collaboration, PatentVest will work alongside BioNTX to enhance the organization's nationally recognized Rising Stars program by introducing an intellectual property diligence framework that provides founders, investors, and judges with additional insight into one of the most important assets of an emerging life science company, its intellectual property.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation by equipping entrepreneurs with practical tools that strengthen commercialization readiness while providing additional value to investors, strategic partners, and the broader innovation ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, PatentVest will contribute AI-enabled intellectual property strategy, structured IP diligence, commercialization-focused portfolio assessments, and expert-guided patent expertise that help founders better understand, protect, and maximize the value of their innovations. By combining AI-native workflows with experienced intellectual property professionals, PatentVest helps innovative companies build stronger, future-defensible patent portfolios while improving efficiency, consistency, and investor readiness.

BioNTX is intentional about building partnerships that do more than increase visibility-they create meaningful value for the companies and leaders we serve," said Gina Ford, CEO of BioNTX. "Our partnership with PatentVest is a great example of that approach. By bringing additional expertise and perspective into the Rising Stars experience, we are giving emerging companies another resource to help them understand and strengthen the assets that will ultimately support their growth, investment, and commercialization. We are excited to build this collaboration over the next three years and to continue finding new ways to connect the expertise of our partners with the needs of our innovation community."

A New Model for Strategic Partnership

This multi-year partnership represents BioNTX's continued evolution toward strategic ecosystem collaborations that extend well beyond traditional sponsorship recognition.

Rather than focusing solely on event visibility, BioNTX is intentionally building partnerships that contribute specialized expertise, educational resources, and practical tools that strengthen the experience and outcomes for entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and industry leaders throughout the innovation lifecycle.

By integrating subject matter experts directly into BioNTX programming, these collaborations create additional value for members while helping advance North Texas as one of the nation's leading life science and healthcare innovation ecosystems.

Strengthening the Rising Stars Platform

Since its inception, the Rising Stars competition has served as a premier platform for identifying and showcasing many of the region's most promising emerging life science companies.

Through PatentVest's participation, founders will receive additional intellectual property insights designed to support commercialization, fundraising, and long-term growth. PatentVest will contribute structured IP evaluations, investor-focused assessments, and educational resources that help participating companies better understand the strengths, risks, and strategic opportunities within their intellectual property portfolios.

The partnership also introduces new educational opportunities that reinforce BioNTX's commitment to preparing innovators for successful market adoption and investment. The result is an even stronger program that delivers lasting value well beyond the competition itself.

Supporting the Commercialization Journey

Bringing breakthrough science to market requires expertise across many disciplines-from scientific discovery and research through intellectual property strategy, regulatory planning, clinical development, manufacturing, investment, market access, and commercialization.

BioNTX's role is to convene these capabilities by building an innovation ecosystem where organizations with complementary expertise collaborate to accelerate the success of emerging companies.

PatentVest's participation strengthens this collaborative framework by contributing AI-enabled intellectual property diligence, commercialization-focused portfolio strategy, and expert-guided assessments that help founders build stronger patent portfolios, improve investment readiness, and maximize long-term enterprise value.

Year-Round Engagement

The multi-year partnership reflects a shared vision for building sustainable, year-round engagement that supports founders throughout their commercialization journey.

In addition to its involvement with the Rising Stars program and the iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit, PatentVest will participate in educational programming, thought leadership initiatives, founder consultations, and BioNTX Presents: Inside Innovation. These activities will create ongoing opportunities to engage entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and industry leaders across the BioNTX community.

Together, BioNTX and PatentVest are establishing a long-term collaboration focused on strengthening innovation, expanding commercialization resources, and advancing the continued growth of North Texas as a global center for life science and healthcare innovation.

"Life science companies need more than patent filings, they need an intellectual property strategy that supports investment, commercialization, and defensible long-term value. We are proud to work with BioNTX to bring that perspective to the Rising Stars community." Javier Chomorro, COO at PatentVest.

About BioNTX

Bio North Texas (BioNTX) is the leading life science and healthcare innovation trade association for North Texas, convening entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, corporations, healthcare systems, universities, and public sector leaders to accelerate innovation and commercialization. Through signature programs including the iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit, BioNTX Presents: Inside Innovation, BIO BREAK networking events, workforce initiatives, and year-round member engagement, BioNTX creates opportunities for organizations to build meaningful relationships and contribute to the continued growth of the regional innovation ecosystem.

About PatentVest

PatentVest is an AI-native intellectual property strategy and IP law company helping technology-driven organizations build stronger, future-defensible patent portfolios while accelerating commercialization and maximizing enterprise value. By combining proprietary AI workflows with experienced intellectual property professionals, PatentVest delivers strategic IP advisory, portfolio management, patent prosecution, and commercialization-focused solutions that improve quality, consistency, and efficiency across the innovation lifecycle.

PatentVest is building the next generation of intellectual property workflows by combining AI-enabled automation with expert review and standardized quality controls. Its approach is designed to help innovators make better filing decisions, reduce unnecessary patent spend, and protect their most valuable assets with greater confidence and predictability.