2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS): 2026 CIFTIS Partner Signing and Licensing Ceremony Held

2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

BEIJING, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 1, the Partner Signing and Licensing Ceremony for the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held at Shougang Park. Beijing Capital Group Exhibitions & Events (BCGEE) signed cooperation agreements with 16 enterprises, including Bank of China, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (CPIC), JD.com, Inc., Bank of Beijing, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), and Beijing Data Group (BDG). The ceremony also awarded licenses to CIFTIS sponsors and franchise operators.

The "CIFTIS circle of friends" has further expanded in 2026, bringing together 16 partners from sectors including finance, insurance, information technology, aviation, telecommunications services, human resources, and beverages. Bank of China has been a Global Partner of CIFTIS for six consecutive years, leveraging its global resource advantages and integrated financial services to continue supporting domestic and international exhibition recruitment, promotional roadshows, and business matching for CIFTIS, while also deeply participating in fair activities. China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (CPIC) has served as a Global Partner and designated insurance service provider for CIFTIS for seven consecutive years, providing risk protection and carbon neutrality support for the fair. JD.com, Inc. has been a Global Partner for seven consecutive years, and this year it will present its portfolio of business segments - including JD Retail, JD Logistics, JD Technology, JD Services, JD Health, JD Industrial, JD Property, and its international business - at the fair. Bank of Beijing, as a Strategic Partner for six consecutive years, has injected strong momentum into the "Beijing Services" financial brand.

This year's CIFTIS partners welcome a new member, Beijing Data Group (BDG), which joins Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) as a partner. In addition, partner suppliers including Beibingyang, Air China Limited, FESCO Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Gongmei Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Snowlotus Group Co., Ltd., Dayao Drinks, Li Auto Inc., JIMAGE, OrionStar, and TuSimple will provide technical services, human resources services, photography and videography services, aviation services, vehicle services, translation services, and material support for CIFTIS 2026.

Creative cultural products will be a major highlight of this year's CIFTIS. Trendy culture brand partner 52TOYS, franchise partner Beijing Shougang 1919 Catering Management Co., Ltd., and seven other franchise operators - including Beijing Gongmei Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Snowlotus Group Co., Ltd., Topnew Group, Beijing Qianzhihe, Beijing Gongyi Maolong, Beijing International Design Week, and Dongfang Chaoxun - will develop a diverse range of products centred around the CIFTIS mascot "Fu Yan" (the Swallow of Fortune), deeply integrating traditional Chinese culture, Beijing's distinctive characteristics, and landmark elements, while balancing aesthetics and functionality.

During CIFTIS, these products will be available simultaneously through online flagship stores and offline retail points.

Peng Jun, Party Secretary and Chairman of Beijing Capital Group Exhibitions & Events (BCGEE), stated that as one of the organisers of CIFTIS, BCGEE will continue to leverage the advantages of the "public institution + enterprise group" operating model, vigorously advance exhibition recruitment, market development, and service support, and continuously innovate to strengthen the core of CIFTIS.

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558