POWERCHINA Advances Wind Power and Energy Storage Development to Support Egypt's Sustainable Energy Transition

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") is advancing a portfolio of wind power projects totaling more than 1.8 GW in Egypt while expanding into energy storage infrastructure and local manufacturing in support of Egypt's efforts to increase renewable energy capacity and accelerate its energy transition. As China and Egypt mark 70 years of diplomatic relations, green development is emerging as an important area of practical cooperation.

POWERCHINA's wind portfolio includes the operational 500MW Amunet Gulf of Suez Wind Project and two under-construction projects: 1.1GW Gulf of Suez Wind Project and the 202.5MW Ras Ghareb Wind Project. During the construction of Amunet Wind Farm, temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, strong winds, sand erosion and complex geological conditions presented significant construction challenges. POWERCHINA optimized concrete temperature control, scheduled concrete pouring outside the hottest daytime hours, and monitored wind speeds during turbine installation. Amunet Project achieved project acceptance certificate earlier than contractual obligation and also received 2025 RoSPA Health and Safety Award.

Building on its global project delivery experience and local capabilities, POWERCHINA is expanding its work in Egypt to include projects supporting energy storage and local manufacturing. In August 2026, the Company began construction of Sungrow's new energy storage manufacturing facility in Ain Sokhna on a 50,000-square-meter site. The facility is expected to support local manufacturing and talent development, contribute to the development of Egypt's clean energy supply chain, and become Sungrow's first battery energy storage system manufacturing base in the Middle East and Africa.

Since entering Egypt in 2012, POWERCHINA, via its vast portfolio of projects, has created more than 2,000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs. Through onboarding and on-the-job training, the Company has trained more than 350 professionals in traditional and renewable energy roles spanning quality control, health, safety and environment (HSE), social management, materials management and logistics. The Company also works with dozens of Egyptian suppliers, subcontractors and consultants in engineering services, construction materials and labor supply, subcontracting, legal and tax consultancy among other areas.

Local contractor Elalamya General Contracting has worked closely with POWERCHINA since being engaged as a civil works subcontractor for 500MW Amunet Wind Project in 2023, with the partnership later expanding to two other wind projects in the Gulf of Suez and Ras Ghareb. Mahmoud, who heads Elalamya, spoke warmly of the partnership and the friendship built along the way, and said he looked forward to continuing the collaboration.

POWERCHINA's growing renewable energy presence in Egypt reflects a shift from individual project delivery to a broader clean-energy ecosystem encompassing generation, storage infrastructure, and localized industrial capacity. The Company will continue working with Egyptian and international partners to advance clean energy development and support Egypt's national energy strategy and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

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