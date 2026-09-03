PPC Flex Announces Strategic Acquisition of Koen Pack

PPC Flex is pleased to announce the acquisition of Koen Pack, a leading designer and manufacturer of floral packaging based in the Netherlands.

BUFFALO GROVE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / PPC Flex is pleased to announce the acquisition of Koen Pack, a leading designer and manufacturer of floral packaging based in the Netherlands. The partnership brings together two companies with more than 30 years of experience, deep roots in the floral industry, and a shared passion for design, innovation, and customer service.

Koen Pack has built a strong reputation for creative, design-driven packaging and decorative products for the floral and plant industry. Based in Amstelveen, Netherlands, Koen Pack brings a broad portfolio, deep industry expertise, and strong customer relationships to the partnership. Both Koen Pack and PPC Flex share a passion for design and creativity, a close connection with customers, and a commitment to bringing ideas to market quickly. By combining these shared strengths with PPC Flex's broad retail experience and market knowledge, the partnership creates a natural fit that will strengthen the companies' ability to bring fresh ideas and innovation to the floral industry.

Lynn Alplanalp, Executive Vice President and General Manager of PPC Flex, added, "Koen Pack and PPC Flex share many of the same values. We are both entrepreneurial, design-driven companies with deep roots in the floral industry and a strong focus on our customers. Bringing our teams together is a strong strategic fit, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead as we build on our shared strengths."

Koen Pack's philosophy of "The Personal Touch" is a natural extension of the way both organizations approach their customers and their business, with personal relationships, responsive service, and a genuine desire to help customers succeed.

Koen and Cristol Broekhuizen, Founders of Koen Pack, add: "We are very pleased to have found a new owner of Koen Pack in PPC Flex. These businesses have for decades been a great fit, both on a business and cultural level. We are confident that both Koen Pack and PPC, with their strong people- and service-oriented mindset, will continue to thrive and that our business is in excellent hands."

For decades, PPC Flex and Koen Pack have been proud pioneers in the floral packaging industry, driven by a shared passion for design, innovation, and staying ahead of what's next. Both companies have built strong, personal relationships with their customers, listening closely to their needs and working alongside them as true partners to create solutions that inspire and move the industry forward.

About PPC Flex

PPC Flex, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in printing and converting of flexible films, pouches, and other innovative packaging solutions. Positioned as a bridge between "mega-cap" converters and regional suppliers, the company is uniquely defined by its agile, service-centric and technology-driven approach in niche markets including cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, consumer snack and organic brands, private label, specialty produce, pet care, nutraceutical, bakery and horticulture markets. Founded in 2016 with its first acquisition in 2017, PPC provides the highest quality products with best-in-class lead times to service emerging, recognized national and private label brands.

About Koen Pack

Founded in 1996 and based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, Koen Pack is a design-driven provider of creative packaging and decorative solutions for the flower and plant industry. With a strong focus on creativity, speed, and flexibility, Koen Pack serves customers across Europe, the USA, Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador with a broad portfolio of floral packaging, florist products, decorative products, bags, sleeves, rolls, and gift packaging. Known for its innovation, strong customer relationships, and "The Personal Touch," Koen Pack is a trusted partner to the floral industry.

Tatiana Castro VP Sales & Marketing

tatiana.castro@ppcflex.com

SOURCE: PPC Flex

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/ppc-flex-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-koen-pack-1215798