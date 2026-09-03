Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF Announces New Gold Coast Healthcare Staffing Office to Address Growing Healthcare Workforce Needs

Staffing Industry Veteran Sandra Gabriel Opens Locally Owned Healthcare Staffing Agency in South Florida

LAKE WORTH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / NEXTAFF, a leading provider of staffing solutions, has announced the opening of NEXTAFF of Gold Coast, FL - Healthcare, a locally owned and operated healthcare staffing agency serving Palm Beach County and the surrounding South Florida area. The new office is owned and operated by staffing industry veteran Sandra Gabriel.

Gabriel brings decades of experience in staffing, recruiting, talent acquisition, human resources, and qualitative sales across the healthcare, professional, commercial, and industrial sectors. A South Florida native, she brings extensive industry knowledge and a strong understanding of the local market to her role as owner of NEXTAFF of Gold Coast - Healthcare.

Under Gabriel's ownership, the office will focus on helping healthcare organizations address their workforce needs while connecting healthcare professionals with career opportunities nationwide.

"Healthcare staffing is ultimately about people. Behind every open position is an organization working to maintain quality and continuity of care, a team carrying the additional workload, and a professional looking for the right opportunity. My goal with NEXTAFF of Gold Coast - Healthcare is to bring those needs together thoughtfully and create lasting value for everyone involved. We want to be known not simply for the positions we fill, but for the partnerships we build and the trust we earn."

"Sandra's leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to building strong partnerships make her an exceptional fit for the NEXTAFF family," said John-Reed McDonald, President of NEXTAFF. "We are confident NEXTAFF of Gold Coast - Healthcare will become a trusted staffing partner for healthcare organizations and professionals throughout South Florida."

NEXTAFF of Gold Coast - Healthcare provides staffing and recruiting solutions for hospitals, physician practices, outpatient clinics, surgery centers, behavioral health organizations, dental offices, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, and other healthcare providers.

The office recruits for a range of clinical and non-clinical healthcare positions, including Registered Nurses (RNs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Medical Assistants, Dental Assistants, Dental Hygienists, Allied Health Professionals, Behavioral Health Professionals, and other skilled healthcare personnel.

Staffing solutions include temporary, contract, temp-to-hire, per diem, travel, and direct hire staffing providing healthcare organizations with flexible workforce options tailored to their individual needs.

As a locally owned and operated NEXTAFF office, Gabriel and her team are able to provide clients with personalized, local service while leveraging the resources, recruiting expertise, and proven systems of the NEXTAFF national network.

The office also utilizes NEXTAFF's X-Factor Hiring System, a proprietary hiring methodology designed to help identify candidates who align with the requirements of the position and the organization.

With the opening of NEXTAFF of Gold Coast - Healthcare, NEXTAFF continues to expand its healthcare staffing presence while supporting local ownership and providing healthcare organizations with access to qualified professionals and customized workforce solutions.

About NEXTAFF of Gold Coast, FL - Healthcare

NEXTAFF of Gold Coast, FL - Healthcare is a locally owned and operated healthcare staffing agency serving Palm Beach County and the surrounding Florida market. Owned by Sandra Gabriel, the office provides temporary, contract, temp-to-hire, per diem, travel, and direct hire staffing solutions for healthcare organizations seeking qualified clinical and non-clinical professionals.

NEXTAFF of Gold Coast, FL - Healthcare is located at 7950 S. Military Trail, Suite 201, Lake Worth, FL 33463. For more information, call 561-777-6413 or visit the NEXTAFF of Gold Coast - Healthcare location page at NEXTAFF.com.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen, and hire quality talent through its proprietary X-Factor Hiring System. Its comprehensive approach combines a proven hiring methodology with the personal service of locally owned and operated offices. NEXTAFF provides customized staffing and workforce solutions designed to connect employers with qualified talent and help professionals find rewarding career opportunities.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Daniel

pr@nextaff.com

SOURCE: Nextaff Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nextaff-announces-new-gold-coast-healthcare-staffing-office-to-a-1215939