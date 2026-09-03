Lava International Ltd.: LAVA ENTERS THE UK SMARTPHONE MARKET WITH THE LAUNCH OF AGNI 4N AT £499

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lava International Limited, India's leading homegrown smartphone brand, has announced its entry into the United Kingdom with the launch of the Lava AGNI 4N at £499 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The smartphone will be available on Amazon from 4 September 2026 in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colour options.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Raina, Managing Director, Lava International Limited, said, 'Our entry into the UK marks an important milestone in Lava's global journey. At Lava, we believe technology should deliver exceptional value for consumers. We want to bring UK customers a refreshingly different smartphone experience, combining high performance, a clean software experience with zero bloatware and powerful AI capabilities, without compromise. With the AGNI 4N, we are excited to bring this philosophy to the UK and establish Lava as a brand that delivers meaningful innovation and a great consumer experience."

The AGNI 4N introduces Vayu AI, Lava's intelligent AI companion, offering voice-first interactions and access to AI-powered features including Expert AI Agents, AI Call Summary, AI Photo Editor, AI Image Generator and Document & Image Analyzer.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 5G processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, the AGNI 4N is designed for fast performance, multitasking and sustained usage. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2400 nits local peak brightness.

The AGNI 4N features a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera, with both front and rear cameras supporting 4K 60FPS video recording. The 5000mAh battery supports 66W Super-Fast Charging, charging from 0 to 50% in under 19 minutes.

The AGNI 4N runs Stock Android 16 with zero bloatware and is backed by Lava's AGNI Promise, offering two Android upgrades and three years of security updates. The device also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and features Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The phone features an aluminium alloy metal frame, a matte AG glass back and 1.7mm equilateral bezels. It also offers a customizable Action Key with more than 100 combinations, Wet Touch Control, dual stereo speakers, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E and USB Type-C 3.2. Customers will receive a 24-month handset warranty, supported by Lava's UK service partner SBE Ltd.

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