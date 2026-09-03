Radiation Dose Management Market worth $0.96 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Radiation Dose Management Market is projected to reach USD 0.96 billion by 2031 from USD 0.51 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 275 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Radiation Dose Management Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Radiation Dose Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.51 billion

USD 0.51 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.96 billion

USD 0.96 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 13.3%

Radiation Dose Management Market Trends & Insights:

North America dominates the market, with a share of 42.1% of the global radiation dose management market in 2025.

Solutions held the largest share of 69.6% of the radiation dose management market in 2025.

The cardiology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.6%% during the forecast period.

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The market is driven by the increasing utilization of medical imaging procedures, increasing adoption of automated dose-management systems, and growing emphasis on patient radiation quality assurance requirements for dose monitoring. Radiation dose management (RDM) systems enable organizations to collect, monitor, analyze, archive, and report patient radiation-dose and technical data; identify dose variations; and support dose optimization and quality assurance. Market growth is further supported by increasing emphasis on automated dose tracking, dose registries, benchmarking, and standardized dose-data collection. Recent national dose monitoring initiatives further demonstrate the continued emphasis on dose benchmarking and DRLs. In July 2025, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) published its fifth UK national general patient diagnostic dose survey, covering plain radiography, simple fluoroscopy, and simple interventional radiology examinations performed between 2017 and 2019. The survey received data from 475 radiography systems and 239 fluoroscopy systems across 169 hospitals and clinics, representing more than 4,700 system examination datasets and approximately 1.4 million patient dose values. In December 2025, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) published updated National Diagnostic Reference Levels (NDRLs) covering CT, general radiography, selected fluoroscopy and interventional procedures, SPECT/PET-CT, mammography, dental X-rays, and radiotherapy imaging. The updated NDRLs provide benchmarks for healthcare organizations to establish local DRLs and support the ongoing optimization of patient radiation exposure.

By offering, the services segment is expected to register high growth during the forecast period.

Based on offering, the radiation dose management market is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for implementation, integration, configuration, maintenance, quality assurance, consulting, and training associated with increasingly sophisticated dose-management environments. As healthcare organizations expand RDM deployment across multiple imaging modalities and facilities, service requirements are increasing for integrating dose information with existing imaging and healthcare IT infrastructure, configuring dose-monitoring workflows, establishing appropriate quality-assurance processes, and supporting the ongoing operation of DMS platforms. The increasing complexity of DMS environments is reinforced by the IAEA's 2025 guidance on Dose Management Systems, which covers DMS technology, system implementation, integration, quality assurance, workflow, data quality, and ongoing operation.

By deployment model, on-premise deployment accounted for the largest share of the radiation dose management market in 2025.

On-premise deployment of radiation dose management solutions accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025, supported by the established deployment of RDM infrastructure within hospital and imaging facility IT environments and the need to integrate dose management systems with existing imaging and clinical information infrastructure. On-premise deployment allows healthcare organizations to host RDM infrastructure within their own IT environments and maintain direct control over system administration, data storage, access management, and integration with existing healthcare information systems. The IAEA's 2025 guidance on Dose Management Systems recognizes multiple deployment architectures and highlights considerations related to system architecture, implementation, interoperability, data management, and security. Dose management systems can be implemented at individual facilities or across large healthcare networks comprising multiple hospitals and imaging units. While cloud-based deployment is gaining adoption, the choice of deployment model depends on organizational requirements, existing IT infrastructure, system scale, integration needs, data-security policies, and regulatory considerations.

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Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the market in this region include the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of CT, fluoroscopy, interventional imaging, and other radiation-based diagnostic procedures, and growing awareness of patient radiation safety. Rapid investments in hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries are increasing the installed base of advanced imaging equipment and creating greater demand for dose monitoring and optimization solutions. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing regulatory focus on radiation protection, adoption of diagnostic reference levels, and the modernization of hospital IT infrastructure are supporting the deployment of digital and enterprise-wide dose management systems.

Key Players

Leading players in the Radiation Dose Management companies include Bayer AG (Germany), GE HealthCare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Sectra AB (Sweden), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), PACSHealth, LLC (US), Qaelum (Belgium), Medsquare (France), Novarad (US), and INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

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Radiation Dose Management Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The radiation dose management market is seeing continued investment as healthcare organizations and technology providers focus on improving radiation safety, imaging efficiency, and the management of growing volumes of imaging data. Investment activity is increasingly centered on AI-enabled imaging, cloud-based and vendor-neutral platforms, enterprise imaging software, and technologies that support dose optimization. Leading radiation dose management (RDM) companies are also expanding their capabilities through product development and strategic investments in adjacent imaging technologies. For example, GE HealthCare's planned acquisition of Intelerad strengthens its cloud-enabled enterprise imaging capabilities, while Sectra has expanded its imaging IT portfolio through the acquisition of Oxipit, an AI-based radiology company.

Revenue Shift Context

The radiation dose management market is gradually moving beyond standalone dose monitoring toward integrated, data-driven solutions that connect dose information with broader imaging and clinical workflows. The radiation dose management market is projected to rise from USD 0.51 billion in 2026 to 0.96 billion by 2031, a CAGR of 13.3%, with much of that growth centered on AI-enabled dose monitoring and optimization, patient-specific dosimetry, interoperable dose-data exchange, cloud-based and vendor-neutral platforms, and dose analytics. Meanwhile, traditional standalone solutions continue to serve healthcare facilities that require basic dose tracking and reporting, although demand is expanding toward integrated platforms that can automate data collection, benchmarking, analysis, and protocol optimization. The growing need to manage dose information across multiple imaging systems and support quality assurance and regulatory requirements is creating new opportunities for integrated RDM software and related services.

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

M&A activity among major radiation dose management market participants has recently focused more on adjacent imaging software, AI, interventional imaging, and enterprise imaging technologies than on acquisitions of standalone RDM companies. These transactions are relevant to the RDM market because they expand the imaging data, workflow, AI, and image-guided procedure capabilities that can be integrated with dose management solutions.

RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description April 2026 Acquisition Sectra AB (Sweden) Oxipit (Lithuania) Sectra completed its acquisition of Oxipit on April 15, 2026. Oxipit is a medical AI company specializing in radiology and autonomous AI, including a CE Class IIB-certified solution for autonomous chest X-ray analysis. The acquisition strengthens Sectra's portfolio of advanced, regulatory-approved AI solutions for diagnostic imaging and adds autonomous AI capabilities to its imaging ecosystem. March 2026 Acquisition GE HealthCare (US) Intelerad (Canada) GE HealthCare completed its acquisition of Intelerad for a base purchase price of USD 2.3 billion. Intelerad provides medical imaging software and digital enterprise workflow solutions, with cloud-first products for radiology and cardiology. The acquisition expands GE HealthCare's enterprise imaging capabilities across hospital, outpatient, ambulatory, and teleradiology settings and strengthens its cloud-first and AI-enabled imaging portfolio. December 2025 Acquisition Philips (Netherlands) SpectraWAVE (US) Philips announced an agreement to acquire SpectraWAVE, a developer of enhanced vascular imaging, angiography-based physiological assessment, and AI technologies for coronary interventions. SpectraWAVE's portfolio includes the HyperVue Imaging System for AI-supported intravascular imaging and X1-FFR, an AI-enabled angiography-based physiological assessment technology. The acquisition was intended to expand Philips' existing intravascular imaging and physiological assessment portfolio and strengthen its image-guided therapy capabilities, particularly in coronary interventions.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is 60-70%, indicating a relatively concentrated market. This level of concentration suggests that the leading vendors hold a meaningful position in the market while leaving room for other established companies and specialized RDM providers to compete. The remaining 30-40% of the market is distributed among PACSHealth, LLC, Qaelum N.V., Novarad, INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd., Carestream Health, Shimadzu Corporation, Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Konica Minolta, Inc., IBA, and Lunit Inc. The presence of large medical imaging and healthcare technology companies alongside specialized radiation-dose-management providers reflects the competitive nature of the market and creates opportunities for further product innovation, partnerships, and expansion of integrated RDM capabilities.

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