DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Osteosarcoma Market is Set to Rise by 2036 as 8 Emerging Therapies Set to Drive Future Growth | DelveInsight

The osteosarcoma treatment pipeline is gradually expanding, with emerging therapies such as OST-HER2 (OS Therapies), DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk; SERB Pharmaceutical), Vactosertib (MedPacto), Risvutatug rezetecan (GSK), Olaparib with Ceralaserti (AstraZeneca), OMO-103 (Peptomyc), Eflornithine (DFMO) and AMXT 1501 (Aminex Therapeutics), PEEL-224 (Peel Therapeutics), ADCE-D01 (ADCendo), Dendritic cell-based vaccine (CellxLife), LNTH-2403 (Lantheus), and other investigational agents representing promising assets that could reshape the future treatment landscape, particularly in relapsed and metastatic settings.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteosarcoma management generally relies on a multimodal treatment strategy that integrates surgery with chemotherapy and, in selected cases, radiotherapy. According to the NCCN Guidelines, commonly recommended chemotherapeutic agents include methotrexate, doxorubicin, cisplatin, and ifosfamide. For patients with relapsed, refractory, or metastatic osteosarcoma, second-line options recommended by the NCCN include high-dose ifosfamide, etoposide, regorafenib, sorafenib, radium-223 dichloride, and everolimus.

Despite these treatment options, the osteosarcoma therapeutic landscape remains relatively limited, with few therapies specifically approved for the disease. In the United States, levoleucovorin (KHAPZORY) has received FDA approval, whereas mifamurtide (MEPACT) has been authorized by the European Commission for use across the European Union.

Find out the major differences between osteosarcoma vs Ewing sarcoma @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/osteosarcoma-market

The emerging osteosarcoma pipeline is increasingly exploring targeted therapies and immunotherapeutic strategies. Key candidates include OST-HER2, which employs HER2-directed cellular immunotherapy to stimulate antitumor immune responses; naxitamab-gqgk (DANYELZA), which targets GD2-expressing tumor cells through antibody-mediated cytotoxicity; Vactosertib, an inhibitor of TGF-ß signaling associated with tumor progression and metastasis; and Risvutatug Rezetecan, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to deliver targeted cytotoxic activity to tumor cells.

However, osteosarcoma drug development remains predominantly concentrated in early-stage clinical trials, particularly Phase II studies. The limited number of late-stage trials restricts the availability of large, randomized datasets capable of demonstrating statistically significant improvements in overall survival, event-free survival, and durable response rates. Consequently, the lack of robust confirmatory evidence continues to present a major challenge to regulatory approval and contributes to differences in treatment availability across regions.

Aparna Thakur, an oncology expert at DelveInsight, said that increasing research efforts in targeted therapies, immunotherapies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and cell-based therapies are expanding the future therapeutic landscape and creating opportunities for innovation.

Reflecting ongoing therapeutic innovation and increasing unmet medical needs, DelveInsight estimates that the osteosarcoma market across the seven major markets, comprising the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, was valued at approximately USD 60 million in 2025. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period through 2036, driven by the development of novel targeted therapies, advances in multimodal treatment approaches, increasing investment in osteosarcoma research, and growing efforts to address treatment-resistant and relapsed disease.

Below, we highlight 8 promising emerging therapies poised to reshape the future of the osteosarcoma market.

OS Therapies' OST-HER2

HER2-targeted cancer vaccine

OST-HER2 is an investigational HER2-targeted immunotherapy being developed for HER2-expressing malignancies, including osteosarcoma. The therapy is designed to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response by activating HER2-specific T cells, enabling them to recognize and eliminate cancer cells. Following intravenous administration, the OST-HER2 vector is rapidly taken up by antigen-presenting cells (APCs), which subsequently initiate a targeted immune response against HER2-positive tumors. Translational studies, including research in canine osteosarcoma, have demonstrated the therapy's potential to reduce disease recurrence and suppress metastatic progression. OST-HER2 is currently being evaluated as a second-line treatment in a Phase IIb clinical trial, with OS Therapies planning to pursue a Biologics License Application (BLA) under the U.S. FDA's Accelerated Approval pathway in the second half of 2026.

In August 2026, OS Therapies, Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA had granted its request for a Type C Statistical Methods meeting to discuss 2.5-year overall survival data from the Phase IIb trial evaluating OST-HER2 for recurrence prevention in patients with fully resected pulmonary metastatic osteosarcoma. The meeting is expected to take place in mid-September 2026 with representatives from the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), alongside a pending Biomarker Data Review Meeting with members of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Biomarker Qualification Program (BQP). CBER is responsible for the regulatory review and approval of gene-edited products such as OST-HER2. The company also expects to report interim 3-year overall survival data in early September 2026.

Earlier, in March 2026, OS Therapies announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) had granted Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) designation to OST-HER2 for the treatment of pulmonary recurrence in patients with resected osteosarcoma in the European Union. The designation followed the EMA's earlier Fast Track Designation for the same indication. In the United States, OST-HER2 has also received both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of osteosarcoma.

The osteosarcoma market is expected to evolve gradually, with OST-HER2 projected to emerge as a potential key asset, generating approximately USD 37 million across the 7MM by 2036, as per Thakur.

Iterion Therapeutics' Tegavivint

TBL1X protein inhibitors

Tegavivint targets TBL1, an essential co-activator of Wnt-driven gene transcription, thereby inhibiting the oncogenic activity of ß-catenin while potentially avoiding the toxicities associated with upstream Wnt inhibition. This differentiated mechanism supports its development as a targeted therapeutic approach. Tegavivint, in combination with gemcitabine, is being investigated in pediatric osteosarcoma and has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD), with topline results anticipated in the second half of 2027.

In February 2026, Iterion Therapeutics announced the dosing of the first patient in a clinical study evaluating tegavivint in combination with gemcitabine in patients with relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma. The study is sponsored by Emory University and is being conducted at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Discover more about the new treatment options for osteosarcoma @ Osteosarcoma Bone Cancer

SERB Pharmaceutical's DANYELZA

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity (ADCC)

DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) is a fully humanized anti-GD2 monoclonal antibody developed to provide favorable pharmacokinetic characteristics and enhanced cytotoxic activity. Early clinical studies in pediatric patients have shown a manageable safety profile and encouraging therapeutic activity. However, its safety and tolerability in older patients with osteosarcoma remain insufficiently characterized. In September 2025, SERB Pharmaceuticals completed the acquisition of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, broadening its rare oncology portfolio through the addition of DANYELZA and reinforcing its capabilities in developing targeted therapies for rare cancers.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, stated that the asset carries a "selective responder" profile rather than broad efficacy, with commercial potential constrained by small eligible populations and uncertain tolerability in older osteosarcoma patients. Overall, it is viewed as a niche orphan oncology product with modest expansion upside rather than a high-growth oncology franchise.

Aminex Therapeutics' AMXT 1501 + DFMO

Polyamine uptake inhibitors

Aminex Therapeutics' immuno-oncology candidate is an oral, small-molecule therapy that combines AMXT 1501, the company's proprietary polyamine uptake inhibitor, with DiFluoroMethylOrnithine (DFMO, eflornithine), an off-patent inhibitor of polyamine synthesis. By targeting complementary pathways, the AMXT 1501 and DFMO combination is designed to work synergistically to enhance immune-mediated antitumor activity across a broad range of solid tumors.

To know more about osteosarcoma drug development, visit @ Osteosarcoma Treatment Pipeline

MedPacto's Vactosertib

TGF-ß1 kinase inhibitor

Vactosertib (TEW-7197) is a TGF-ß1 signaling inhibitor developed to modulate the tumor microenvironment. Although TGF-ß signaling plays an important role in regulating cell proliferation and apoptosis under normal physiological conditions, its dysregulated activity in tumors can suppress antitumor immune responses, promote metastasis, and contribute to resistance to cancer therapies. TGF-ß can also drive fibroblast proliferation within and surrounding tumor tissues, leading to excessive extracellular matrix deposition. This dense matrix can create a physical barrier around tumors, limiting immune-cell infiltration and reducing therapeutic access. By inhibiting stromal formation, vactosertib may improve the penetration of anticancer therapies and enhance their activity against tumor cells.

In January 2023, MedPacto announced that the U.S. FDA had granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to vactosertib as a monotherapy for patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic osteosarcoma. This followed the agency's grant of Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for the same indication in September 2022. In July 2023, the European Commission granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to vactosertib for the treatment of osteosarcoma. The candidate had previously received ODD from the U.S. FDA in August 2021.

According to Javed, vactosertib is a high-upside but still unproven platform asset, with valuation and outlook hinging on whether later-stage studies can confirm consistent response rates and clinically meaningful durability in a broader population.

GSK's Risvutatug rezetecan

ADC targeting B7-H3

Risvutatug rezetecan (Ris-Rez; GSK5764227; HS-20093) is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to selectively target B7-H3, a cell-surface protein highly expressed in numerous solid tumors. By binding to B7-H3-positive cancer cells, the ADC facilitates the targeted delivery of its cytotoxic payload to tumor cells, with the aim of maximizing antitumor efficacy while limiting exposure to healthy tissues. The therapy is being evaluated across multiple tumor types under GSK's global EMBOLD clinical development program. In 2025, the US FDA granted risvutatug rezetecan Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for patients with late-line relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma, underscoring its potential as a treatment option for this challenging and underserved patient population.

Explore more about recent advancements in osteosarcoma treatments @ Osteosarcoma Treatment Market

Peel Therapeutics' PEEL-224

DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors

PEEL-224 is a polymer-based nanocarrier incorporating four small molecules and is being developed as a potential cancer therapy. Its active component is derived from camptothecin, a naturally occurring compound found in the Chinese Happy Tree, which is believed to have evolved as a plant defense mechanism.

Camptothecin and its derivatives target topoisomerase 1 (TOP1), an enzyme involved in DNA replication, leading to DNA damage and ultimately the death of rapidly dividing cancer cells. By modifying this naturally derived molecule and conjugating it to a synthetic polymer, PEEL-224 is designed to enhance therapeutic efficacy while potentially reducing toxicity.

Preclinical findings for PEEL-224 have been encouraging, with studies demonstrating sustained complete responses in some highly aggressive solid tumors, in certain cases lasting for more than six months. Importantly, the molecular design of PEEL-224 is intended to prevent its efflux from cancer cells through the ABCG2 multidrug transporter. This mechanism may help reduce the development of treatment resistance and potentially enable PEEL-224 to overcome resistance to irinotecan.

ADCendo's ADCE-D01

DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors

ADCE-D01 is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target uPARAP, an endocytic receptor that is highly expressed across a broad range of mesenchymal cancers, including soft tissue sarcoma, osteosarcoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), mesothelioma, and glioblastoma. uPARAP represents a promising ADC target due to its rapid internalization, constitutive recycling, and distinct expression pattern between tumor and healthy tissues. ADCE-D01 incorporates a uPARAP-binding antibody engineered to preserve the receptor's interaction with its natural ligand, collagen, together with a clinically validated protease-cleavable linker and a potent deruxtecan payload.

Preclinical studies have demonstrated robust antitumor activity across multiple in vivo models, along with an encouraging toxicology profile, supporting ADCE-D01's potential as a first- and best-in-class treatment option for patients with mesenchymal cancers characterized by significant unmet medical needs.

ADCE-D01 is currently being evaluated in a multicenter Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT06797999) to assess its safety, tolerability, and optimal dose in patients with soft tissue sarcoma. The study is being conducted at clinical trial sites across the United States and Europe. The U.S. FDA has granted ADCE-D01 both Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Download the report to understand the top emerging therapies in osteosarcoma treatment @ Osteosarcoma Clinical Trials

Source: Osteosarcoma Market Report

Osteosarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key osteosarcoma companies, including OS Therapies, SERB Pharmaceutical, MedPacto, GSK, AstraZeneca, Peptomyc, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aminex Therapeutics, US WorldMeds, Peel Therapeutics, CellxLife, Lantheus, ADCendo, Iterion Therapeutics, iOncologi, Lisata Therapeutics, and others.

Related Reports

Osteosarcoma Clinical Trial Analysis

Osteosarcoma Pipeline Insight - 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key osteosarcoma companies, including Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, MedPacto, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, NextPoint Therapeutics, Base Therapeutics, EMD Serono, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Cellectar Biosciences, OS Therapies, AlaMab Therapeutics, and others.

Ewing Sarcoma Market

Ewing Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Ewing sarcoma companies, including Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pharmamar, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Bioatla, Cellectar Biosciences, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inhibrx, and others.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key STS companies, including Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Noxopharm Limited, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Takara Bio Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lyell Immunopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Chondrosarcoma Market

Chondrosarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key chondrosarcoma companies, including Aadi Bioscience Inc., Acrotech Biopharma LLC, ADC Therapeutics SA, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Alkermes Plc, Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlanthera, Bayer AG, BioAtla Inc., BioMed, Valley Discoveries Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., ENB Therapeutics LLC, Epizyme Inc., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Incyte Corp, Inhibrx Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Les Laboratoires Servier SAS, Merck & Co., Inc., Nanode Therapeutics Inc., Nerviano Medical Sciences SRL, NKGen Biotech Inc., Novartis AG, Oncorus Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Pharma Mar SA, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Shanghai Affinity Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai De Novo Pharmatech Co., Ltd., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/osteosarcoma-market-is-set-to-rise-by-2036-as-8-emerging-therapies-set-to-drive-future-growth--delveinsight-302868593.html