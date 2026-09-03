SafePoint Holdings, Inc. ("SafePoint") has completed a minority investment in UK specialty MGA Arrow Risk Management ("Arrow").

The investment establishes a long-term strategic partnership between the businesses, with SafePoint supporting Arrow's next phase of development through its insurance expertise, market relationships and broader capabilities.Chris Sharp, SafePoint's Chief Underwriting Officer International, will also join the Arrow Board.

Arrow will continue to be led by its existing founding management team of Jon Godfray, Mark Harrington and Lloyd Howson.

The partnership will initially focus on supporting Arrow's existing underwriting practices, identifying opportunities for new specialist teams and developing relationships with additional insurance and reinsurance capacity providers.

Jon Godfray, CEO of Arrow Risk Management, said:

"SafePoint is exactly the type of strategic partner we wanted for the next stage of Arrow's development. The investment provides additional financial strength, but just as importantly gives us access to complementary underwriting expertise, market relationships and resources. We remain focused on creating an entrepreneurial home for high-quality specialist underwriting teams and building long-term relationships with capacity providers."

Chris Sharp, Chief Underwriting Officer International at SafePoint, said:

"We have been impressed by what Jon, Mark, Lloyd and the wider Arrow team have built. Arrow has an established platform, an entrepreneurial culture and a model that allows specialist underwriters to build their businesses with strong operational support around them. Our immediate priority is to work with the existing team to help accelerate that strategy. We are particularly interested in speaking with experienced underwriting teams looking for the right platform to develop their business, as well as insurers and reinsurers interested in supporting specialist delegated underwriting opportunities."

The businesses will also explore opportunities to collaborate across technology, data and analytics, exposure management and international development. Arrow currently operates a portfolio of specialist underwriting practices across financial lines, aviation, renewable energy, technology, professional indemnity, property and marine.

About Arrow Risk Management

Arrow Risk Management is a UK-based specialty MGA providing underwriting, operational, compliance and technology infrastructure to specialist underwriting teams.

About SafePoint

SafePoint Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of a specialty homeowners and commercial insurance underwriter that manages two reciprocal insurance exchanges and its wholly-owned carrier, SafePoint Insurance Company. SafePoint is developing its international strategy through selected investments, partnerships and capital deployment opportunities across the specialty insurance market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902463996/en/

Contacts:

Matthew Russell

investorrelations@safepointins.com