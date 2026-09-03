AKKO Unveils Next-Generation Gaming Peripherals at IFA 2026, Entering a New Decade of Innovation

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKKO, a global keyboard and gaming peripherals brand, will showcase its latest gaming mice, headsets, keyboards and desktop accessories at IFA 2026, taking place September 4-8 at Berlin Expo Center City. Visitors can explore the lineup at Hall 7.2b, Booth 110.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary under the theme "A Decade Beyond Boundaries," AKKO will highlight its evolution from mechanical keyboards into a broader gaming and desktop ecosystem, with new products focused on precision, comfort and versatility.

Leading the lineup is the Go Carbon Fiber Gaming Mouse, designed for competitive players seeking speed and control. The Master version features a flagship PAW3955 sensor, wired and wireless 8K polling, and adjustable lift-off distance for accurate tracking across rapid turns, fine aiming and continuous movement. Its approximately 55-gram carbon-fiber composite body combines low weight with strength and durability for easier movement during extended sessions.

The Echo Carbon Fiber Gaming Mouse offers another lightweight option, pairing its distinctive carbon-fiber construction with responsive performance and a comfortable design suited to everyday gaming.

For audio, the Verge S9 Master Gaming Headset combines FPS-focused sound tuning, virtual 7.1 surround sound and a 53mm N52 neodymium driver to make footsteps, directional cues and environmental details easier to identify. Multiple wired and wireless connection options allow users to switch seamlessly between gaming, entertainment and voice communication.

AKKO will also showcase the FUNBOX Arcade Controller for fighting and arcade games, alongside new ISO-layout keyboards designed for European users and its latest HE and TMR magnetic-switch keyboards. The lineup brings together different input technologies and form factors to support a wider range of languages, gaming styles and desktop setups.

Ten years after its founding, AKKO continues to explore how performance, design and personalization can work together across the desktop. Its IFA 2026 lineup reflects that direction, extending the brand's approach beyond keyboards into mice, audio and specialized gaming controls.

Alongside IFA, "Akko Innovation Month" will run across AKKO's European online store, offering 15% off storewide from September 4-8, followed by new-product early-bird offers and selected overseas-warehouse promotions through September 10.

Visitors can experience AKKO's latest products at Hall 7.2b, Booth 110 throughout IFA 2026. For more information, visit the AKKO IFA 2026 event page, akkogear.eu, or akkogear.de.

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