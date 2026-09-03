"Stellar Cyber" recognized as a "Progressive Company" in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Cyber, a cybersecurity provider, is recognized as a Progressive Company in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. Stellar Cyber demonstrates a strong product footprint and market position, reflecting its capabilities in AI-driven network detection, threat analysis, security operations, and integrated response.

The increasing complexity of distributed network environments, including IT, OT, cloud, and remote infrastructure, is making it more challenging for security teams to maintain visibility and identify threats moving across network environments. Organizations are increasingly seeking NDR capabilities that can collect network telemetry, identify lateral movement, and provide actionable information for investigation and response. Capabilities such as Deep Packet Inspection, machine-learning-based detection, automated correlation, and integrated response are further strengthening the role of NDR solutions in modern security operations.

Through its NDR solution, Stellar Cyber provides an integrated portfolio for network detection and response. Its physical and virtual sensors combine Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Machine Learning Intrusion Detection System (ML-IDS), and a malware sandbox, while its Data Lake aggregates security data for analysis. The platform also incorporates built-in threat intelligence and AI-powered detections and correlations to help security teams identify, investigate, and respond to network threats.

The company's broader approach focuses on integrating NDR with the existing security infrastructure rather than requiring organizations to operate it as an isolated layer. Stellar Cyber supports integrations with next-generation firewalls, EDR, identity and access technologies, and other security tools through connectors, log forwarders, and APIs. This allows organizations to extend network detection across their existing security environment while using established technologies for data collection and response.

Stellar Cyber's positioning as a Progressive Company in the NDR market reflects its ability to combine network detection with an integrated approach to security operations. The company's focus on AI-driven NDR, open integrations, and support for existing security infrastructure strengthens its ability to extend network visibility and response capabilities without requiring organizations to operate NDR in isolation. This approach supports Stellar Cyber's ability to address evolving network detection and response requirements across enterprise, IT, OT, and cloud environments.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like: Railway Cybersecurity, Endpoint Security, Digital Forensics, Identity Verification .

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