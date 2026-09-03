ACEMATE Introduces S10 Pro Flagship AI Tennis Robot for High-Performance Training at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEMATE today unveiled the S10 Pro, its new flagship AI tennis robot, at IFA 2026. Building on the real-rally capabilities of the original S10, the S10 Pro is designed for more intensive, structured, and match-oriented practice, combining five core training modes, upgraded on-court performance through ACE+ SHOT Tech, and a complete AI training loop.

Beyond Rally: Five Core Training Modes

The S10 Pro brings five core modes together in a flexible progression from warm-up and focused practice to match-style competition. Dual 4K HDR binocular vision and omni-directional mobility enable ball tracking and movement across the court. In Rally Mode, the robot catches in-bounds shots and returns the ball from the landing position, helping players warm up and establish a natural hitting rhythm.

Three specialist modes target specific goals. Drill Mode combines target areas and scoring for placement practice. Serve Mode helps players train both the serve and the next shot, tracking serve success, speed, net clearance, and spin, then simulating a return to enable serve-plus-one practice. Ball Machine Mode provides consistent, repeatable feeds and the broadest range of adjustable shot parameters.

Battle Mode turns the S10 Pro into an AI opponent by simulating real-player shot patterns and selecting its own response to each incoming shot. Four preset styles, Defense, Attack, Topspin, and Variety, create different match scenarios. The mode records scores and point-by-point results to assess performance under match-style pressure.

For greater training flexibility, the S10 Pro holds up to 100 balls, features a high-capacity battery with up to five hours of runtime, and operates on hard, clay, and grass courts.

Pro Shots: ACE+ SHOT Tech

At the center of the S10 Pro is ACE+ SHOT Tech, a new omni-directional launch system that delivers higher ball speeds, stronger spin, wider shot coverage, and more precise ball placement. The system changes horizontal shot direction inside the machine instead of rotating the entire robot before each feed. This design helps the S10 Pro maintain its court position and transition faster between shot placements.

ACE+ SHOT delivers ball speeds up to 75 mph (120 km/h) and horizontal coverage up to 180 degrees. Players adjust launch angle from 7 to 40 degrees, trajectory height from 1 to 8 meters, and feed interval from 1 to 15 seconds, with flat, topspin, and backspin options.

Together, these settings move training beyond fixed-direction feeds and give players greater control over pace, depth, spin, direction, and recovery time. Sessions range from controlled technical repetition to faster sequences requiring adjustments in positioning, timing, movement, and shot selection under pressure.

Next-Gen Training: A Complete AI Training Loop

The S10 Pro structures each session around a five-stage AI training loop: Train, Track, Analyze, Review, and Improve. The process connects on-court practice with performance data and follow-up recommendations, giving each session a clear purpose and direction.

Before practice, players select a mode, choose from more than 100 built-in training plans, or adjust custom parameters where supported in the ACEMATE app. During the session, players manage training through a smartphone, a supported smartwatch, or gesture controls.

In compatible modes, the system records performance data throughout the session. After training, the app presents results, AI analysis, and recommendations for the next stage of practice. Players review their performance, identify areas for improvement, and begin the next session with clearer goals.

Pricing and Availability

Regional MSRPs for the ACEMATE S10 Pro are US$2,999 / €2,999 / £2,999 / CAD$3,999 / AUD$4,599. ACEMATE is now accepting deposits for S10 Pro preorders through its official website. At IFA 2026, held at Messe Berlin from September 4 to 8, media and attendees are invited to experience the S10 Pro firsthand at Hall 1.2, Booth 146 and see its training modes, shot performance, and AI analysis in action.

About ACEMATE

ACEMATE develops AI-powered tennis robots combining robotics, computer vision, and intelligent software to make solo practice more realistic, structured, and measurable. In 2025, the company launched its first product, the S10, with backing from publicly listed robotics company OneRobotics (HKG: 6600). The S10 raised $2.4 million on Kickstarter, was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, won Best in IFA Next at the 2025 IFA Innovation Awards, and received a 2025 ISPO Award.

For more information, visit ACEMATE's official website or follow ACEMATE on X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Discord.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acemate-introduces-s10-pro-flagship-ai-tennis-robot-for-high-performance-training-at-ifa-2026-302865982.html