Lumu Technologies recognized as a 'Progressive Companies' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the AI Security Operations Centre (SOC) Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumu Technologies, a cybersecurity provider, has been recognized as Progressive Companies in the AI Security Operations Centre (SOC) market by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. Lumu is gaining recognition for its focus on AI-driven security operations, continuous compromise assessment, autonomous response, and an integrated approach to modern security operations.

The growing complexity of cyber threats, expanding attack surfaces, increasing security telemetry, and shortage of skilled SOC professionals are accelerating the adoption of AI-driven security operations. Organizations are increasingly seeking automated capabilities for continuous compromise assessment, incident prioritization, investigation, and response to reduce manual workloads and strengthen security operations. Advanced capabilities such as autonomous incident management, AI-powered playbooks, real-time compromise intelligence, and automated response are further strengthening demand for AI SOC solutions and creating growth opportunities for providers like Lumu Technologies.

Through its Lumu SecOps Platform, Lumu Autopilot, and Lumu Defender, Lumu provides an integrated portfolio for modern security operations. Lumu Defender provides network detection and response and serves as a core component of the SecOps Platform, while Lumu Autopilot provides autonomous security operations capabilities. The Lumu SecOps Platform brings these capabilities together with additional security operations technologies to support unified visibility and response.

The company's broader platform approach integrates threat detection, response, automation, and threat intelligence capabilities to strengthen security operations. Lumu has also expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Maltiverse, enhancing threat intelligence and compromise context, while its integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform enables automated network detection and response, and streamlined SecOps visibility.

Lumu Technologies' growth in AI-driven security operations demonstrates the increasing demand for integrated and autonomous approaches to cybersecurity. In January 2026, Lumu announced a global leadership expansion and regional leadership model to support continued growth and address rising demand for AI-driven security operations. The company's expanding platform, technology integrations, threat intelligence capabilities, and global focus position it to address evolving requirements across the AI SOC market.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like: Railway Cybersecurity, Endpoint Security, Digital Forensics, Identity Verification.

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