Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL) (AIM: GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces that it was notified today of the following change to a significant shareholding in the Company:

Luis Enrique Catril Espinoza ("Mr. Catril") has on 21 August 2026 disposed of 91,313,890 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), being the class of the Company's AIM securities, at a price of CAD$0.42 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of CAD$38,351,833.80. The disposal was made pursuant to a private share purchase agreement dated 17 August 2026 between Mr. Catril and Alpayana S.A.C. ("Alpayana"), and corresponds to the acquisition by Alpayana announced by the Company on 27 August 2026.

Immediately prior to the transaction, Mr. Catril beneficially owned and controlled 91,313,890 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.97% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following completion of the transaction, Mr. Catril does not beneficially own or control any Common Shares or other securities of the Company. Mr. Catril's early warning report filed under National Instrument 62-103 on September 3, 2026 states that there are no joint actors in respect of the transaction. Accordingly, Mr. Catril has ceased to be a substantial shareholder of the Company for the purposes of the AIM Rules.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of the Indiana Project and the Andacollo Gold Project in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

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