Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Military Antenna Market to Reach $6.65 Billion by 2031 as Electronic Warfare Demand Rises, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the military antenna market size is projected to increase from USD 5.11 billion in 2026 to USD 6.65 billion by 2031, advancing at a 5.42% CAGR. Growth is being driven by defense modernization, the shift toward mobile and networked operations, and the need for reliable communications in contested environments. Increasing deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles, tactical radios, satellite communication systems, and advanced radar platforms is creating demand for compact and high-performance antennas. The adoption of electronically steered and software-defined antenna technologies is also gaining momentum as militaries seek greater flexibility across frequencies and missions.

Military Antenna Market Trends and Drivers

Expanding Tactical SATCOM Across LEO, MEO, and GEO Networks: The military antenna market is being shaped by the growing adoption of tactical SATCOM across LEO, MEO, and GEO networks. Defense operators increasingly need compact, multi-band terminals that can switch between satellite networks and maintain reliable connectivity in demanding environments. Rising investment in naval communications, submarine systems, and electronically steered flat-panel antennas is further supporting demand for flexible, multi-orbit communication solutions.

Advancements in Phased-Array and Electronically Steered Antennas: The military antenna market is increasingly moving toward phased-array and electronically steered solutions as defense users seek greater mobility, rapid beam steering, and more reliable performance with fewer mechanical components. This transition is gaining traction across armored vehicles, UAVs, radar platforms, and hypersonic test systems. Advances in conformal antenna designs and digitally controlled arrays are also expanding their use across different platforms and frequency bands, supporting more flexible and compact communication and sensing capabilities.

"Mordor Intelligence provides a structured view of the Military Antenna Market, combining consistent research practices with reported market evidence to support comparable assessments, helping decision-makers evaluate industry developments with greater confidence than less consistently structured alternatives," says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Military Antenna Market Share by Region

North America remained the leading regional market for military antennas in 2025, driven largely by continued US investment in tactical communications, submarine connectivity, and network modernization. Ongoing military programs are encouraging the adoption of electronically steered and mobile antenna systems across land and naval platforms. The region also benefits from an established defense technology base supporting advanced communication and connectivity requirements.

Europe held the second-largest position, with demand supported by NATO interoperability requirements and modernization of military communication infrastructure. Greater emphasis on secure, reliable communications and electromagnetic spectrum management is creating opportunities for antenna and spectrum-monitoring technologies. The presence of established defense technology suppliers further strengthens the region's role in the global military antenna market.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/military-antenna-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Military Antenna Industry Segmentation

By Platform

Airborne

Ground

Naval

Space

By Frequency Band

High Frequency (HF)

Very High Frequency (VHF)

Ultra-High Frequency (UHF)

Super High Frequency (SHF)

Extremely High Frequency (EHF)

By Technology

Wire Antennas

Aperture Antennas

Array Antennas

Reflector Antennas

Lens Antennas

Microstrip Antennas

By Application

Communications

Navigation

Surveillance

Electronic Warfare (EW)

Telemetry

By Component

Radiating Elements

Feed Networks and Coax Assemblies

RF/Microwave Switches and Phase Shifters

Radomes

Other Components

Military Antenna Industry Companies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Comrod Communication AS

TCI International Inc. (SPX Technologies, Inc.)

Antcom Corporation (Hexagon AB)

Hascall-Denke

Southwest Antennas, Inc.

Terma A/S

General Dynamics Mission Systems (General Dynamics Corporation)

ViaSat, Inc.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (MTI Group)

Radiall SA

Molex (Koch, Inc.)

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