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Four Nigerian ministries convene global investors in Abuja for the maiden Nigeria NOW! launch



03.09.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST

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The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is partnering with EnergyNet to deliver the first Nigeria NOW! ABUJA, Nigeria, September 3, 2026/APO Group/ -- The Nigeria NOW! takes place on 19 and 20 November at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, under the patronage of the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake. Between 500 and 600 delegates are expected across energy, infrastructure and mining. The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is partnering with EnergyNet to deliver the first Nigeria NOW!, and has committed to remain involved through the preparatory period rather than at the event alone. The Ministry hosted the Abuja launch, secured the patronage of the Honourable Minister, and convened three further federal ministries as deliberate participants. Speaking at the launch through Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom, Director-General of the Mining Cadastre Office, Dr Alake set out why four ministries participate rather than one. Infrastructure, licensing, financing, technology, security and market access fall across several mandates, and no single ministry can answer an investor's questions on all of them. Why Nigeria Nigeria now issues no mining licence without a plan for a local processing plant. The rule has been applied consistently and the investment following it includes a $1.3 billion partnership with the Africa Finance Corporation covering an alumina refinery, geological mapping and exploration support, a $600 million lithium processing plant near the Kaduna-Niger border, and a $200 million lithium refinery outside Abuja. The first working demonstration is already running. A lithium plant at Endo in Nasarawa State, commissioned on 2 July, processes 6,000 tonnes of ore a day on around $250 million of investment. Sector revenue reached over 38 billion naira in 2024 against 6 billion the previous year. A memorandum signed with Türkiye in May covers exploration, technology transfer, digitalisation and training, and the Solid Minerals Development Fund began awarding exploration grants in July under its new EMERGE endowment. Nigeria's power sector is moving on the same principle of decentralised decision-making. Two years into the Electricity Act 2023, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has transferred regulatory oversight to sixteen subnational commissions, giving states authority over their own electricity markets for the first time. The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority has put domestic capital behind distributed renewable energy, and industrial self-supply has reached 200MW, with a steel plant among the projects breaking ground against it. Dr Alake's own formulation is that the days of exporting raw minerals from pit to port are over. What the Expo covers Nigeria NOW! brings government, investors, project developers, financial institutions and development partners together around three sectors, energy, infrastructure and mining, with a focus on projects, capital and partnerships rather than announcements alone. The programme runs across two days at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja. "This is the first Nigeria NOW! held in Nigeria, and the Ministry's commitment to stay involved through the preparatory period is what makes it different from a conference that arrives and leaves," said Abdoulaye Sylla, Portfolio Manager and Head of Corporate Development at EnergyNet. "We expect between 500 and 600 delegates, and the Ministry has asked that the Expo be judged on what is delivered after it closes." Partners Nextier joins the Expo as Official Advisory Partner, providing strategic advisory and media support across the programme. The Nigerian Indigenous Women in Mining and Natural Resources Organisation (NIWIMNRO) joins as Women in Mining Partner. The network was recognised at the Abuja launch with EnergyNet's Leadership Award and a $25,000 grant, following a year in which it took its work with women artisanal miners from three states to all six of Nigeria's geopolitical zones, adding protective equipment, mobile medical visits and cooperative registration to the training programme it began with. Women in Mining joins as Women in Mining in Nigeria Partner; The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources joins as Lagos State Sponsor; The Electricity Hub joins as Official Podcast Partner. YES! Nigeria The Youth Energy Summit runs alongside Nigeria NOW! on 20 November at the same venue, bringing young professionals and entrepreneurs into the same building as the investors and ministries. The Youth Sustainable Development Network joins as a partner for the Nigerian edition, alongside the University of Abuja's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Students as YES! Supporting Partner. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EnergyNet Ltd. Download Image (1): https://apo-opa.co/4gIB9gr (Four Nigerian ministries convene global investors in Abuja for the maiden Nigeria NOW! Launch (1)) Download Image (2): https://apo-opa.co/4x1g0o5 (Four Nigerian ministries convene global investors in Abuja for the maiden Nigeria NOW! Launch (2)) Download Image (3): https://apo-opa.co/4gV7u42 (Four Nigerian ministries convene global investors in Abuja for the maiden Nigeria NOW! launch (3))

Media and partnership enquiries:

Poliana Sperandio

Director

Marketing Strategy & Performance

EnergyNet

Poliana@EnergyNet.co.uk

+44 (0) 207 384 8191

About EnergyNet:

EnergyNet produces investment forums and digital dialogues across energy, mining and infrastructure in Africa, bringing governments, investors, developers and utilities together around investment, policy dialogue and project delivery. Best known for the Africa Energy Forum, EnergyNet has worked in Nigeria for fifteen years. EnergyNet owns and operates the Energy News Network, its independent editorial platform, and is part of Clarion Events.







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