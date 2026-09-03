Command Alkon Incorporated: Command Alkon Celebrates a Half-Century as the Operating Platform Behind the World's Heavy Building Materials

From five employees and a single product in 1976 to a cloud platform running hundreds of thousands of dispatched loads a day worldwide, Command Alkon marks 50 years of building technology for today and for the future

HILLIARD, Ohio, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks 50 years since Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, opened its doors, and the company is marking the occasion by staying true to the idea that has guided it since 1976: that the heavy building materials industry deserves technology built for it, not adapted from somewhere else.

Half a century later, Command Alkon has grown to be the operating platform for more than 2,800 customers in over 80 countries, from single-plant independent producers to the largest multinational materials companies in the world. On any given day, Command Alkon systems are behind more than 690,000 dispatched loads, 60,000 tracked trucks, and 20,000 production installations running ready mix, aggregate, asphalt, and cement operations across the globe.

"This industry runs on precision," said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer of Command Alkon. "A truck has to arrive on time, a mix has to be right, a load has to get where it's going and there's no room to treat any of that as an afterthought. Producers build their operations around our technology because they need a partner who understands that."

The Discipline Behind 50 Years of Innovation

Command Alkon's story starts with two companies that arrived in the same industry from different directions. Command Data built accounting and dispatch systems for ready mix producers. The Alkon Corporation pioneered plant automation. Both companies were solving real problems for an industry that had outgrown manual processes and needed technology that could keep pace with its complexity. When the two merged in the early 2000s, they didn't just combine product lines - they built a company shaped by the realities of the plants, trucks, and jobsites it served, rather than by what off-the-shelf software could offer.

That refusal to generalize has defined every acquisition since. ConAd became the foundation of Command Alkon's ready mix quality control solution. JWS Corporation's Apex product line is one of the most widely used bulk materials scale-ticketing systems in the world. FiveCubits, Ruckit, Trimble Construction Logistics, Libra, Marcotte Systems, and Digital Fleet, each added value for production, logistics, and fleet connectivity, deepening the product portfolio and company capabilities.

In the late 2000s and mid-2010s, that same discipline drove Command Alkon's global expansion, transforming it into a truly international company now serving customers in more than 80 countries with localized expertise and 24/7 support.

Command Cloud and the Next Chapter

Introduced in early 2024, Command Cloud is where that focus comes together: a unified platform connecting production, dispatch, fleet, and financials. It is the culmination of years of deliberate investment in something the industry had never had before - one platform, for every material, in one place.

Command Cloud is designed to grow with a producer rather than lock them in. Its API-open architecture and enterprise-grade security let producers connect the tools they already rely on, add new capabilities as they need them, and shape their own technology landscape instead of working around a rigid, one-size-fits-all system. Production, dispatch, and fleet all run from the same connected environment from quote-to-cash, in real time. Producers get a live picture of the operation rather than yesterday's reports - and the flexibility to scale that operation up without giving up security or reliability along the way.

"Generic platforms cannot replicate what we've built," said Willoughby. "We know what a good pour looks like, what it takes to keep a fleet moving under real pressure, and what separates a plant that's actually running well from one that just looks like it is. That knowledge is baked into everything we've built for the past 50 years, and it's not something anyone can shortcut."

What Comes Next

Command Alkon enters its second half-century with its sharpest strategic identity yet: a single platform, an AI roadmap built for real operational outcomes rather than features, and fifty years of domain expertise that is genuinely difficult to replicate. The company is also investing in the next generation of the industry's workforce - modern, mobile-first tools and accessible learning resources designed to reduce reliance on institutional knowledge and make heavy building materials careers more attractive to the people who will run this industry for the next fifty years.

"Fifty years ago, five people set out to build software that actually fits the industry they were serving," said Willoughby. "That instinct hasn't changed. What's changed is the scale at which we can deliver on it."

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com