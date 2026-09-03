HUMAIN Unveils humain-m3, a Frontier Arabic Language Model Developed by MiniMax, in Research Preview on HUMAIN Node

Commissioned by HUMAIN and delivered by MiniMax, humain-m3 advances Arabic AI performance across seven public benchmarks and is available in research preview today through HUMAIN Node

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, today at LEAP announced humain-m3, a frontier Arabic-language model commissioned by HUMAIN and delivered by MiniMax. The model is available in research preview today through HUMAIN Node, HUMAIN's platform providing developers, researchers and enterprises access to advanced AI models and inference capabilities.

Built on the MiniMax-M3 lineage, humain-m3 is a 428-billion-parameter mixture-of-experts model further pre-trained on more than one trillion tokens of Arabic-native content. In evaluations across seven public Arabic benchmarks, humain-m3 achieved the highest average score among the frontier models tested, demonstrating strong performance across Arabic language understanding and reasoning.

The launch brings together two important elements of HUMAIN's intelligence strategy: developing world-class AI capabilities for Arabic and making frontier intelligence more accessible through HUMAIN Node.

HUMAIN Node serves as an access point for enterprises to advanced AI models and scaled inference, connecting developers and organizations with the intelligence required to build, test and deploy AI applications. Through Node, HUMAIN is supporting its own growing portfolio of AI capabilities while creating an ecosystem through which leading models from HUMAIN and around the world can be accessed and deployed.

humain-m3 will initially be available through HUMAIN Node as a research and evaluation preview, enabling researchers and developers to test its capabilities and provide feedback ahead of a planned open-weight release.

"Arabic is spoken by hundreds of millions of people, yet it remains significantly underrepresented at the frontier of artificial intelligence," said Tareq Amin, CEO, HUMAIN. "With humain-m3, we are investing in changing that. And through HUMAIN Node, we are making that intelligence accessible so developers, researchers and innovators can experiment with it, build on it and create the next generation of Arabic AI experiences."

The development of humain-m3 reflects HUMAIN's broader commitment to strengthening the Arabic AI ecosystem while contributing to the global development of frontier intelligence. Alongside developing its own models and products, including the ALLAM family of Arabic models, HUMAIN is investing in and working with leading AI companies globally to expand access to advanced AI capabilities.

Arabic Benchmark Performance

Across seven public Arabic benchmarks, humain-m3 achieved the highest average performance among the frontier models evaluated.

Availability



The humain-m3 research and evaluation preview is available today through HUMAIN Node at node.humain.com.

HUMAIN expects the model weights to be released under the MiniMax Community License following completion of safety training and alignment, currently targeted for next month.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human-AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

For further details about HUMAIN, please visit HUMAIN.com

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About MiniMax

MiniMax is a leading global artificial intelligence company with a mission of "Intelligence with Everyone." The company is committed to advancing the frontiers of AI and building toward artificial general intelligence (AGI). MiniMax develops its own general-purpose foundation models across language and multimodal intelligence, and brings these capabilities to users worldwide through AI-native products and an Open Platform for enterprises and developers. Today, MiniMax's models and AI products serve more than 300 million users and more than two million enterprises and developers across over 230 countries and regions.

For further details about MiniMax, please visit MiniMax.io

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