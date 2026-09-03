SCS Global Services: Proof Over Promises: The Universal Drive for Verified Climate Leadership

Join SCS Global Services for a full day of insightful sessions at NYCW!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / SCS Global Services will be hosting a full day of insightful sessions at this year's Climate Week NYC.

Proof Over Promises: The Universal Drive for Verified Climate Leadership

Join us on Tuesday, September 22nd as we explore the critical role of credible sustainability action in addressing today's climate challenges. Enjoy networking and complimentary refreshments before and following the sessions.

From Compliance to Competitive Advantage: Unlocking the Strategic Value of Assured ESG Data

September 22, 2026 | 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

This session will explore the growing demand for credible ESG data across a broad range of impact categories that are increasingly scrutinized by investors, customers, regulators, and business partners. Investors are seeking reliable, decision-useful information to assess risk and long-term value creation. Consumers are demanding greater transparency and accountability. Meanwhile, companies are leveraging ESG insights to optimize operations, enhance resilience, and meet evolving stakeholder expectations.

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From Water Accounting to Water Advantage: Water Scopes 1-3 as a Strategic Business Resilience Tool

September 22, 2026 | 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

This session explores how organizations can use Water Scopes to identify risk, strengthen supply chain resilience, prioritize investments, and prepare for evolving disclosure expectations. Panelists will discuss implementation challenges and practical first steps, helping attendees understand how water accounting can support stronger strategy, stewardship, and long-term value creation.

Panelists:

Lauren Enright, Program Manager for Water Services, SCS Global Services

Sara Walker, Director, Corporate Water Engagement, World Resources Institute

Klaudia Schachtschneider, PhD, Programme Manager, Pacific Institute & Interim Technical Lead, CEO Water Mandate

Alexis Morgan, Global Water Stewardship Lead, World Wildlife Fund

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Beyond Removals: Why Forest Carbon Reductions Still Matter

September 22, 2026 | 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

?This session will challenge the notion that climate impact begins and ends with removals. Bringing together leaders from governments, development institutions, project developers, corporate buyers, and independent validation and verification bodies, the discussion will explore why reductions, including REDD+, remains critical to achieving global net-zero goals.

Panelists:

SCS Global Services, providing a validation and verification perspective

Andres Espejo, World Bank, Forest Carbon Partnership Facility

Emergent

Bayer

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From Capital to Carbon Outcomes: How the Carbon Offset Value Chain Can Scale High-Integrity Regenerative Agriculture Removals

September 22, 2026 | 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

This discussion will bring together leaders from across the carbon and climate value chain to explore what it takes to finance, verify, procure, and scale high-integrity climate outcomes. Using regenerative agriculture and nature-based carbon solutions as examples, panelists will discuss how capital, trust, and market demand can accelerate climate impact while generating economic returns.

Panelists:

Nelson Switzer, Climate Innovation Capital (CIC) - Investor perspective

Dan Grotsky, Groundwork BioAg - Project developer and technology provider perspective

Christie Pollet-Young, Moderator: SCS Global Services - Independent assurance, certification, and market integrity perspective

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Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/proof-over-promises-the-universal-drive-for-verified-climate-lea-1216391