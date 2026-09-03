Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5 March 2026 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 03 September 2026, at a price of 1,750.7049p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 76,375,605 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 2,673,500 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel: 0131 220 0733.

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