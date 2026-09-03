The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading of new A shares will take effect as of 7 September 2026 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|GB00BZ3CNK81
|Name:
|TORM A
|Volume before change:
|102,367,118 shares (USD 1,023,671.18)
|Change:
|22,666 shares (USD 226.66)
|Volume after change:
|102,389,784 shares (USD 1,023,897.84
|Subscription price:
|· 6,933 shares - DKK 139.90
· 15,733 shares - DKK 195.50
|Face value:
|USD 0.01
|Short name:
|TRMD A
|Orderbook ID:
|120191
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
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