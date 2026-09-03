The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading of new A shares will take effect as of 7 September 2026 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 Name: TORM A Volume before change: 102,367,118 shares (USD 1,023,671.18) Change: 22,666 shares (USD 226.66) Volume after change: 102,389,784 shares (USD 1,023,897.84 Subscription price: · 6,933 shares - DKK 139.90

· 15,733 shares - DKK 195.50 Face value: USD 0.01 Short name: TRMD A Orderbook ID: 120191

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66