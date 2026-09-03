Atlanta's The McPhillip Firm Launches $25,000 First-Generation College Scholarship for Fall 2026

The scholarship, open to students in any field of study, draws on founder Sean McPhillip's own experience as a first-generation college student and scholarship recipient at New York University

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / The McPhillip Firm, an Atlanta-based law practice, has opened applications for a $25,000 scholarship for first-generation college students entering an accredited college or university in Fall 2026. The scholarship is intended for graduating high school seniors who will be the first person in their immediate family to attend college and who meet the program's academic and enrollment requirements. The deadline for applications is October 31, 2026.

The one-time scholarship was created by The McPhillip Firm founder Sean McPhillip, whose path to college included an academic scholarship to New York University thirty years ago. That opportunity helped shape McPhillip's career and informed the purpose of the $25,000 scholarship, which is designed to provide substantial financial support to a student beginning the same transition McPhillip once made.

"Receiving an academic scholarship was an important opportunity in my life, and I have never forgotten what that support made possible," said McPhillip, who founded The McPhillip Firm in 2020. "I hope to extend that same kind of support to another first-generation student as they pursue their educational path, whatever that path may be."

First-generation students make up roughly one-third of college attendees in the U.S., yet graduate at rates well below the general population. According to the Pell Institute's Moving Beyond Access report , only 11% of low-income, first-generation college students graduate with a degree within six years of enrolling, compared to 55% of higher-income, non-first-generation students. The McPhillip Firm's scholarship is meant to address the unique financial challenge many first-generation students face and relieve at least one significant hurdle to degree completion.

To qualify for The McPhillip Firm's $25,000 academic scholarship, applicants must:

Be a graduating high school senior

Be accepted to an accredited college or university for the upcoming Fall 2026 semester

Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher

Be the first person in their family to attend college

The scholarship is open to students seeking a degree in any field of study. Applicants are not required to study law, pursue a legal career, or demonstrate an interest in the legal profession.

Applicants must complete three basic submission requirements: (1) a two-to-three page essay describing career objectives; (2) a transcript or other proof of GPA, as well as proof of college acceptance; and (3) submission of materials through the application form on the scholarship website. Applications are limited to one per person.

The McPhillip Firm's $25,000 educational scholarship is intended to provide meaningful assistance at the start of a student's college career while recognizing the challenges faced by first-generation attendees, and allows the recipient to pursue the academic and professional direction that best fits their goals. Additional eligibility and admission details are available on The McPhillip Firm's website.

About The McPhillip Firm

The McPhillip Firm is an Atlanta-based personal injury practice founded by Sean McPhillip and serving clients across Georgia. The firm handles a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death.

For more information, please visit www.TMFWins.com .

W. Sean McPhillip, Esq.

The McPhillip Firm, P.C

Phone: +1 (866) 863-9467

Email: info@tmflawyers.com

SOURCE: The McPhillip Firm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/atlantas-the-mcphillip-firm-launches-25-000-first-generation-col-1215739