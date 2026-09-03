Appointment strengthens HARMAN Automotive for the era of AI-enabled experiences

HARMAN International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and a global technology company delivering AI-enabled products, software and orchestrated experiences across automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced that Dr. Thomas Irawan will join the company on October 1, 2026, as Chief Operating Officer and President Designate, HARMAN Automotive

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In this new role, Dr. Irawan will provide operational leadership for HARMAN Automotive, overseeing the division's day-to-day execution and business performance. He will also become a member of HARMAN's Senior Leadership Team.

Christian Sobottka, HARMAN Chief Executive Officer, will continue to serve as President of HARMAN Automotive, leading the division's long-term strategy, major transformation initiatives, the planned integration of the ZF ADAS business following closing, and strategic customer and partner relationships. As part of a planned leadership transition, Dr. Irawan will progressively assume responsibility for the division's operational leadership and business performance.

As the automotive industry shifts toward AI-enabled, software-defined vehicle experiences, competitive advantage increasingly depends on how seamlessly technologies come together for automakers and consumers. HARMAN is uniquely positioned to bring together AI, software, connectivity, cockpit technologies and advanced engineering into integrated solutions-and Dr. Irawan's appointment strengthens the company's ability to execute that vision.

"The next generation of automotive innovation will be defined by execution," said Christian Sobottka, CEO of HARMAN and President, HARMAN Automotive. "Thomas brings the rare combination of strategic vision, operational excellence and deep software expertise needed to lead a business of HARMAN Automotive's scale and ambition. Together, this leadership model strengthens our ability to execute at speed, grow with our customers and shape the next era of intelligent mobility."

Dr. Irawan joins HARMAN from ETAS, a global provider of automotive software, middleware and development solutions, where he serves as President and Chairman. During his career at ETAS and Bosch, he has held senior leadership positions spanning software-defined vehicle technologies, advanced driver assistance systems, manufacturing, quality, and global operations. He has led major business transformations and business growth initiatives.

Beginning October 1, Dr. Irawan will assume operational leadership of HARMAN Automotive, with responsibility for the division's operating cadence, execution and business performance across its Intelligent Cockpit, Car Audio, Connectivity, and Automotive Engineering Services businesses, as well as Global Customer Groups. Following completion of the pending acquisition of the ZF ADAS business, that organization is also expected to become part of his operational responsibilities.

"HARMAN has a unique ability to translate rapidly evolving consumer expectations into automotive technologies with the quality, reliability and engineering excellence our customers expect," said Dr. Irawan. "I'm excited to join the team as we expand our capabilities, deepen our customer partnerships and deliver experiences that are safer, more intuitive and more rewarding for drivers and passengers."

About Dr. Thomas Irawan

Joins HARMAN on October 1, 2026, as Chief Operating Officer, HARMAN Automotive.

Most recently served as President and Chairman of ETAS.

Brings extensive leadership experience across software-defined vehicles, ADAS, manufacturing, quality and global operations.

Has led global software organizations, operational transformations and strategic business growth initiatives throughout his career.

Will become a member of HARMAN's Senior Leadership Team.

About HARMAN

HARMAN is a global leader in Lifestyle Audio and Automotive technology. We create intelligent experiences that enrich people's lives on the road, in their homes, on the stage, and everywhere in between. Our iconic audio brands including JBL, Harman Kardon, AKG, Bowers Wilkins, Denon, and Marantz bring premium sound to consumers and audio/visual professionals worldwide. More than 50 million vehicles globally rely on HARMAN's technologies to deliver safer, smarter, and more intuitive in-cabin experiences. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., HARMAN has approximately 27,000 employees around the world.

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HARMAN

Darrin Shewchuk

darrin.shewchuk@harman.com