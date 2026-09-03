New Economic Impact Reports Across Five Regions Show How the Roblox Creator Economy Is Driving Real-World Growth

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today shared its 2025 Economic Impact Reports covering the U.S., Australia, Mexico, the European Union (EU), and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The reports highlight how Roblox powers a robust creator economy where people have the opportunity to earn real income from the games and items they create.

The U.S. report, conducted by Nordicity, a leading economic analysis firm, found that in 2025 alone, Roblox creators generated a total GDP impact of $752 million, an increase of 69% over 2024. Notably, the report demonstrates how Roblox is decentralizing wealth outside of traditional tech hubs, serving as an engine for regional economic development where it's needed most. According to the report, in 2025, 66% of creator earnings in the U.S.-nearly $444 million-went to areas with lower-than-average tech worker concentration. These earnings are spread across the country, with payments to creators in 5,257 different zip codes.

"On Roblox, players can be creators," said Enrico D'Angelo, Roblox's Chief Business Officer. "Free tools like Studio, our new mobile-first Build tab in the Roblox app, and our ongoing investment in learning and skill development opportunities help make it possible so that no matter where you live or where you're starting from, you can bring your ideas to life and have the opportunity to earn real income."

Beyond free creation tools, Roblox invests in programs that help creators turn ideas into enduring and thriving businesses. Learning opportunities like the Congressional App Challenge in the U.S. give young people hands-on experience in coding and design, inspiring players to become creators. The company also announced two new programs this year to support the next generation of developer talent: Jumpstart, a continuous program that helps new creators learn the platform and experienced creators explore new types of games, and Incubator, a six-month, milestone-driven program that helps ambitious teams refine promising concepts into polished, scalable games.

Key highlights from the reports

In 2025, Roblox creators earned over $1.5 billion, surpassing 2024's total of $923 million, underscoring the growing opportunity for creators to earn real income by building on Roblox.

This year's research estimates that, globally, the company supported nearly 12,000 full-time job equivalents (FTEs) across studied markets worldwide. 1

(FTEs) across studied markets worldwide. Of the creators surveyed in the U.S., 83% operate as individual creators rather than established studios, which underscores the opportunity for individual entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses on the platform.2

From 2017 through 2025, Roblox creators have contributed an estimated $2.37 billion to the U.S. economy. What started as a gaming platform has become a genuine economic engine, one that's open to anyone with an idea and the drive to build it.

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create, and share endless unique games. Roblox's vision is to reimagine the way people come together-in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, Roblox is building an innovative company that, together with the community, has the ability to strengthen the social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit https://about.roblox.com/.

1 Roblox does not employ creators. Full-time job equivalents are calculated on a cumulative basis in person years, based on direct, indirect, and induced impact, and the average wage in the relevant locale.

2 Our creator ecosystem includes many hobbyists. Of the millions of creators monetizing on Roblox, over 42,000 are part of our DevEx program, with the median creator receiving approximately $1,500 USD during the twelve months ended June 30, 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903230812/en/

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Media Contact:

Roblox Communications

press@Roblox.com