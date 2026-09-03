Lenovo announces expanded Lenovo and Motorola Qira experiences and availability, new Yoga, Idea, Think, and Motorola devices, and concepts that explore the next era of more personal, connected technology.

Today at Lenovo Innovation World during IFA 2026, Lenovo unveiled a new portfolio of personal and enterprise technology, showing how its Hybrid AI strategy is moving from vision to practical experiences across devices, infrastructure, services, and the everyday moments that connect them.

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Lenovo Innovation World at IFA 2026

The announcements bring together Lenovo's "one personal AI, multiple devices" approach with enterprise technology that helps organizations turn data into insights and value. They span personal AI across PCs, smartphones, tablets, and wearables; creator and consumer devices that adapt to different ways of working and expressing ideas; and business technology built for AI-enabled productivity, collaboration, security, and scale.

Lenovo also demonstrated how design and form factor remain central to making technology more useful: from high-performance local AI systems and pen-first tablets to colorful consumer laptops, flexible business devices, and concepts that rethink mobility and workspace.

Major announcements include:

Lenovo Motorola Qira: Expands support across more eligible PCs, Motorola devices, applications, services, and-through moto watch ultra-the first Motorola wearable to support Lenovo and Motorola Qira on compatible devices 1*

Expands support across more eligible PCs, Motorola devices, applications, services, and-through moto watch ultra-the first Motorola wearable to support Lenovo and Motorola Qira on compatible devices Yoga: NVIDIA RTX Spark-powered creator laptops, new AI tablets, and Lenovo Smart Canvas Concept for connected creative workflows.

NVIDIA RTX Spark-powered creator laptops, new AI tablets, and Lenovo Smart Canvas Concept for connected creative workflows. Idea: The expressive IdeaPad Vibe series and the IdeaCentre AIO i, broadening choice in consumer PCs through distinctive design, vibrant colors, and everyday AI experiences.

The expressive IdeaPad Vibe series and the IdeaCentre AIO i, broadening choice in consumer PCs through distinctive design, vibrant colors, and everyday AI experiences. Think: New ThinkCentre desktops, ThinkBook laptops, ThinkVision displays, and ThinkShield security innovations for businesses at different stages of AI adoption.

New ThinkCentre desktops, ThinkBook laptops, ThinkVision displays, and ThinkShield security innovations for businesses at different stages of AI adoption. Proofs of concept: Project AeroBlade Concept and Project Swan Concept, exploring new possibilities for lightweight, adaptable mobile computing.

Project AeroBlade Concept and Project Swan Concept, exploring new possibilities for lightweight, adaptable mobile computing. Motorola: motorola edge 70 plus, moto watch ultra, moto snap wireless charger, and motorola razr with Crystals by Swarovski.

"AI is changing the relationship between people and technology. People don't wake up thinking about apps, they think about what they want to accomplish," said Luca Rossi, President of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. "We're showing how Hybrid AI can help make that shift real by bringing intelligence together across devices, the edge, and the cloud, so it can work in the right place at the right time. Across our new Lenovo and Motorola portfolio, we're building the foundations for one personal AI that can move with people, while helping businesses put AI to work where their data already lives."

One Personal AI, Multiple Devices

Lenovo Motorola Qira is expanding across more devices, apps, and markets, bringing Lenovo's personal ambient intelligence to a broader device ecosystem. Eligible Lenovo PCs with 16GB of memory gain support, broadening access beyond higher-memory configurations. Eligible edge, razr and signature devices will also gain Motorola Qira as they receive the Android 17 upgrade, and the new moto watch ultra will be the first wearable to support Motorola Qira1*

Through Lenovo's new collaboration with Workato, supported Qira experiences2* are also expanding across Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Contacts, Slack, Outlook Mail, and Outlook Calendar-helping people move more naturally from intent to action across the services they use every day.

Learn more about Lenovo and Motorola Qira

Technology That Adapts to How People Create, Work, and Live

The new Yoga portfolio brings advanced local computing, natural input, and cross-device experiences to creators and developers. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n and Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 introduce NVIDIA RTX Spark to premium Yoga designs, while Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 and Yoga Tab Gen 2 extend the portfolio's pen-first approach to Android tablets. Lenovo Smart Canvas Concept demonstrates how people could capture and develop ideas across compatible Lenovo devices through voice, pen, camera, and touch.

Learn more about the new Yoga portfolio

For consumers, Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad Vibe series and IdeaCentre AIO i. IdeaPad Vibe brings seven expressive color options, flexible configurations, and AI PC experiences to users who view their laptop as both an everyday tool and an extension of their personal style. The IdeaCentre AIO i extends that thoughtful, more personal approach to the home desktop, combining a redesigned all-in-one architecture with intelligent experiences for work, learning, and entertainment.

Learn more about the new Idea portfolio

Hybrid AI for the Next Phase of Business

Lenovo's latest commercial portfolio helps organizations deploy Hybrid AI across the workplace. The ThinkCentre X Ultra and ThinkCentre M75 Series desktops bring scalable local AI performance to different business environments, while ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 and ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 give mobile professionals different paths to on-device AI, productivity, and premium mobility.

New ThinkVision displays are designed to make the modern workspace more connected and collaborative, combining visual performance with conferencing, docking, eye-comfort, and management capabilities. Lenovo also introduced ThinkShield TraceLock3*, powered by Absolute Security, and Prompt Security, a SentinelOne company, to help organizations maintain device visibility, control, and responsible AI governance.

Learn more about Lenovo's new commercial portfolio, displays, and security innovations

Exploring What Comes Next

Lenovo's proof-of-concept devices provide a look at how the next generation of business computing could become more mobile and adaptable. Project AeroBlade Concept explores sustained performance in an exceptionally thin, fanless mobile PC, while Project Swan Concept investigates a portable notebook that can expand into a wider workspace when users need more room to think, create, and collaborate.

Learn more about Lenovo's latest proof-of-concept innovations

Motorola: Performance, Wellness, and Personal Style

Motorola introduced new devices designed around creativity, wellness, connection, and self-expression. motorola edge 70 plus combines a quad-curved design with a 200MP camera system4*, long-lasting battery, and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform. The moto watch ultra brings together Polar fitness and wellness insights, Wear OS by Google, LTE eSIM functionality5*, and Lenovo and Motorola Qira support on compatible devices1*. The moto snap wireless charger adds convenient wireless charging and magnetic case compatibility6* for select devices as well.

Learn more about the new Motorola device portfolio

Motorola also expanded its Brilliant Collection with motorola razr with Crystals by Swarovski, pairing the iconic razr flip design with a PANTONE Meteorite finish and hand-positioned Swarovski Crystals. This special edition device reflects Motorola's broader approach to technology as a form of personal expression as well as a powerful everyday tool.

Learn more about motorola razr with Crystals by Swarovski

Smarter AI for All

Together, the announcements at Lenovo Innovation World 2026 show how Lenovo is advancing its Hybrid AI strategy across the full technology ecosystem: one personal AI across multiple devices, paired with enterprise AI that helps organizations use their own data more effectively. From initial inspiration to local creation, connected productivity, and secure deployment, Lenovo is creating technology designed to be more personal, more useful, and more adaptable to the people and organizations it serves.

Explore Lenovo Innovation World 2026 by clicking here

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices, infrastructure solutions, software, solutions, and services. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

LENOVO, YOGA, IDEAPAD, IDEACENTRE, THINKPAD, THINKBOOK, THINKVISION, THINKCENTRE, THINKSHIELD, and LENOVO QIRA are trademarks of Lenovo. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Lenovo Group Limited. ©2026 Motorola Mobility LLC. Google, Android, YouTube, Wear OS by Google, Google Maps, Gemini, Circle to Search and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The Pantone color reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. Pantone LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. This is an authorized Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. Powered by Polar is a trademark of Polar Electro Oy, used by Motorola under license. Powered by Polar is a trademark of Polar Electro Oy, used by Motorola under license.

1 Available only on select configurations; not available on all models. Availability may vary by market, model, and configuration. Contact your local Lenovo representative or authorized reseller to confirm availability for a specific device. May require a Motorola account and an active connection to the Motorola Qira-compatible device.

2 AI features may require software updates, compatible hardware, internet connectivity, Microsoft account, or supported applications. Feature availability varies by market, language, and device configuration.

3 ThinkShield TraceLock is compatible on select ThinkPad X1, X and T-series with Absolute software bundles.

4 The 200MP sensor combines 16 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.5MP.

5 "Requires a connection. Usage rates may apply. Contact your service provider for more details. Carrier fees, plan requirements, and availability may vary by region.

6 Requires a compatible magnetic charging case which is sold separately. Use of a magnetic case may reduce charging speeds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903555953/en/

Contacts:

Pedro Chen

pchen25@lenovo.com