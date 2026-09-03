Regulatory news:

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN code: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA, PEA-PME eligible), a French-American company specialized in complex spine surgery and offering an integrated pre-, intra- and postoperative solution based on 3D planning software, adaptive implants and related services, today announces the renewal of the term of office of Dr Donald J. Blaskiewicz, a neurosurgeon at St Luke's Clinic in Boise (Idaho, USA), on its scientific advisory board in the United States.

Appointed to the Scientific Advisory Board on March 1st, 2025 for an initial term of 12 months, Dr Blaskiewicz has played an active role in the work of the expert group, which currently comprises five renowned North American surgeons.

Today, the Company is delighted to announce the renewal of his term of office for a further 12 months, under the same terms as his previous mandate.

The terms of remuneration of Dr Donald J. Blaskiewicz as a member of the scientific advisory board, primarily in the form of warrants, are set out in the appendix to this press release.

About SMAIO

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to its big data database, which has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented. SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, i-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implantable devices and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way. The open platform deployed by the Company in the United States, KEOPS-4ME, is designed to offer a personalized and data-driven approach for complex spine surgeries, enabling SMAIO to enter into commercial partnerships with major US surgical companies and to provide their surgeon customers with patient-specific implants. Based in Dallas (United States) and Lyon (France), SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 40 highly specialized employees.

For further information, please visit: www.smaio.com

Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR0014005I80

Ticker: ALSMA

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, SMAIO, its shareholders and affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, the statistical information or forecast information contained in this press release that originates from or is derived from third-party sources or industry publications. Such statistical data and forecast information are used in this press release for information purposes only.

APPENDIX

Scientific advisory board remuneration

The commitment of the members of the scientific advisory board involves several dozen hours of scientific work each year for the benefit of the Company, valued at hourly rates fully in line with current market practices in the United States.

In this context, and to preserve its financial resources, SMAIO has implemented an original method of remunerating the surgeons, to the extent that they will be remunerated mainly by the allocation of share subscription warrants to their benefit.

Summary of the terms and conditions of Warrants issue to Dr Donald J. Blaskiewicz

Pursuant to the delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors by the Combined General Meeting of June 16, 2026, under the terms of the 8th resolution, of an extraordinary character (issue of ordinary shares and/or any other securities giving immediate and/or deferred access by any means to the Company's capital, with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a category of persons), the Board of Directors met on July 15, 2026, the Board approved in principle the issue of a maximum total of 25,000 share subscription warrants (the "Warrants2026-02")and their allocation in full to Dr Donald J. Blaskiewicz. The Board further resolved to sub-delegate all powers to the Chief Executive Officer to carry out the said issue, and the Chief Executive Officer has, by resolutions dated August 13, 2026, determined the terms and conditions of the Warrants.

The Warrants will be issued at an amount of €3.33 per unit to be paid up in full by cash payment or by offsetting against certain, liquid and payable debts held by Dr Donald J. Blaskiewicz against SMAIO on the date of their subscription.

In addition, the Warrants2026-02will not be listed, will be issued in registered form and will be registered in the name of Dr Donald J. Blaskiewicz in a pure registered account in the Company's share accounts.

Each Warrants2026-02shall entitle Dr Donald J. Blaskiewicz to subscribe for one (1) ordinary share in the Company for a period of five (5) years, subject to Dr Donald J. Blaskiewicz's compliance with all legal and regulatory conditions and those set out in the plan regulations relating to the Warrants2026-02, issued at a total unit price, including issue premium, of €7.61.

In accordance with the delegation of authority granted by the Combined General Meeting on June 16, 2026, and the sub-delegation of powers made to the Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors at its meeting on July 15, 2026, the subscription price for shares allocated upon exercise of the Warrants shall be at least equal to the volume-weighted average of the share prices over the five (5) trading sessions preceding the decision to issue, less a maximum discount of twenty per cent (20.00%) from that average.

The maximum number of shares that may be issued on exercise of the Warrants is therefore 25,000 ordinary shares, representing around 0.41% of the Company's current capital. These shares will be registered and subject to all legal and statutory provisions and will carry dividend rights as from the date of their creation, it being specified that the new shares will be assimilated to the existing ordinary shares. Details of the dilutive effects of this operation are presented below.

Impact of the issue on equity per share:

Equity per share (in €) Prior to the Warrants issue €1.54 After exercise of the 25,000 Warrants and issue of 25,000 corresponding new shares €1.58

This impact has been calculated on the basis of the annual financial statements ended December 31, 2025, indicating an equity of €9,485,535 and a number of 6,160,358 shares making up the Company's share capital at the time of the issue.

Impact of the issue on the situation of a shareholder:

Shareholder interest (in %) Prior to the issue of the Warrants 1.00% After exercise of the 25,000 Warrants and issue of 25,000 corresponding new shares 0.996%

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903679244/en/

Contacts:

SMAIO

Philippe Roussouly

Chief Executive Officer

Renaut Fritsch

Chief Financial Officer

investors@smaio.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

smaio@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 92