Aurzen Official: Aurzen Unveils ZIP Pro at IFA 2026: The World's First Tri-Fold Full HD Pocket Projector Built for Mobile Life

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today introduced ZIP Pro, the world's first tri-fold Full HD pocket projector. Built for mobile life, ZIP Pro combines a tri-fold design, native 1080p Full HD viewing, and portable operation in one device, bringing a more flexible big-screen experience to everyday use.

As the world's first tri-fold pocket projector, ZIP Pro introduces a new projector format built around mobility instead of fixed placement. It is designed to bring Full HD viewing to the moments and spaces where a traditional TV or fixed projector setup is less practical, while keeping setup simple and the form factor easy to carry.

Aurzen built ZIP Pro to cut the tradeoffs that often keep portable projectors from being truly portable. It features the world's first 10.7mm ultra-slim optical engine, measures just 487cc, and weighs 586g. Its signature Z-shape tri-fold structure also works as a built-in multi-angle stand, while Time-of-Flight (ToF) autofocus and four-point keystone correction help users unfold, place, and start watching with minimal adjustment.

ZIP Pro's design philosophy is expressed by a formula engraved directly on the device:

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For Aurzen, the formula captures the tradeoff between size, brightness, optical efficiency, and thermal efficiency. Instead of adding brightness by increasing size, weight, and cooling load, ZIP Pro was engineered to deliver 200 ANSI lumens and native 1080p Full HD in a truly pocketable form. The result is image performance tuned for dark-room and evening viewing without losing the portability that defines the product.

ZIP Pro is also built to make connection and playback more direct for a projector this compact. It supports AirPlay, Miracast, DLNA, and Google Cast, while AirLink P2P enables screen mirroring even without Wi-Fi. A USB-C port with DP Alt Mode allows direct wired projection from compatible phones and laptops, and ZIP Pro also introduces an industry-first Type-C direct projection for Nintendo Switch, supported by a dedicated Game Mode for faster response.

For private and mobile viewing, ZIP Pro supports 60-80 inch viewing in dark environments, with dual 2W stereo speakers and whisper-quiet operation as low as 24dB. An industry-first dual Bluetooth headphone output allows two people to listen privately at the same time. For mobile-first content, Vertical Full-Screen Mode fills the wall with vertical video without black bars, while an industry-first Smart Touch Display puts battery level, connection status, and controls directly on the device.

For portable use, ZIP Pro includes a built-in 38Wh battery for up to 2.5 hours of viewing and supports 65W PD charging via USB-C, making it easier to keep the device ready between uses and between destinations.

Mark your calendar: Aurzen's online launch event for ZIP Pro will premiere on the Official YouTube channel. Tune in to the full reveal at youtu.be/GGA3hAlvdZc.

Aurzen ZIP Pro is now available for pre-order at aurzen.com with a list price of $629.99 and a limited-time introductory price of $579.99.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. For more information, visit www.aurzen.com.

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