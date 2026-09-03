JLab Audio: JLab Showcases JBuds Mini ANC with Apple Find My at IFA 2026, Alongside New Sport Audio and Fashion-Forward Jélle Collection.

•Now compatible with Apple Find My and including active noise cancelling, JBuds Mini ANC pairs everyday listening with added reassurance for life on the go. •JBuds Open Sport 2 delivers JLab's best ever open-ear sound so listeners can hear their workout and their world with 45-hour battery life and a secure sport fit. •GO Sport ANC combines Active Noise Canceling and 35+ hours of sweatproof playtime built to power your workout. •JLab also unveils new shimmer-finish Jélle Collection for JBuds Lux ANC and JBuds Mini ANC.

San Diego, CA, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, a leader in personal technology, today unveils the full JBuds Mini ANC range, now available in its classic colorways with Apple Find My built in - the first non-Apple and non-Beats earbuds to offer the feature under $100. At IFA 2026, JLab will also showcase its newest sport audio range, including the feature-rich GO Sport ANCand JBuds Open Sport 2.

Completing the new lineup is the Jélle Collection, a fashion-forward take on the JBuds Mini ANC and JBuds Lux ANC. Jélle builds on JLab's established color-led approach with a five-shade palette made for people who style their accessories as carefully as they style an outfit.

Your Look. Your Sound. Your Moment.

At IFA, JLab will showcase the latest evolution of its CES-announced JBuds Mini ANC, which is now coming to market with Apple Find My compatibility, adding practical everyday utility to one of JLab's most compact earbuds at a competitive price point. Available now in Europe, the earbuds will soon become available in the US on September 8th (Graphite and Vivid Red) and September 29 (Navy and Blush Pink).

The smallest TWS earbuds ever produced by a major brand bring Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio and native Apple Find My compatibility to a 'take anywhere' design. The first earbuds under $100 to offer native Find My on the charging case, users can clip the case to a bag and locate it in the Find My app alongside their other Apple devices, adding everyday utility to an ultra-portable pair of earbuds.

JLab will also showcase the Jélle Collection, its first fashion-forward audio line, which brings a limited-edition high-shine shimmer finish to the JBuds Mini ANC and JBuds Lux ANC. Retaining the same premium technology, including ANC and Spatial Audio, Jélle reimagines personal audio as an accessory designed to complement an outfit, not simply a device.

Each shimmering finish catches the light in everyday moments, making Jélle more than a new colorway but a statement piece. The collection features five distinct shades, each with its own personality:

Royal Caviar - deep blue

Pearl Next Door - iridescent white

Blush Fund - dusty rose

Fir Sure - earthy green

Gold Digger - warm gold

"The best product ideas start by listening and being inspired by people," said Win Cramer, CEO of JLab. "We heard from customers who wanted even more from their everyday earbuds - from the reassurance of being able to find them with Apple Find My, to the flexibility of ANC in a compact, on-the-go design. These needs shaped the evolution of JBuds Mini ANC. Listening to our customers, we know that audio is an extension of personal style, which is why the Jélle Collection brings a bold, expressive new look to both JBuds Mini ANC and JBuds Lux ANC. Pairing shimmering finishes with bold and expressive colorways, customers can choose the sound and style that feels entirely their own."

JBuds Mini ANC Jélle RRP: $42.99 USD, £39.99 GBP, €49.99 EUR

JBuds Lux Jélle RRP: $84.99 USD. £79.99 GBP, €79.99 EUR

The Mini ANC is available now across Europe at Argos, Currys, Inmotion, Very, MediaMarkt, JLab.com, and Amazon. Mini ANC Jélle colors will be available in Europe in 2027. Mini ANC will be available at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, JLab.com, and Amazon in the US beginning Sept. 8th. JBuds Lux Jélle colors will be available on JLab.com and Amazon.com in the US at the end of September. JBuds Mini ANC Jélle colors will be available in the US at the end of October.

Serious open-ear sound that keeps you aware of your world.

As the fastest-growing brand in open-ear audio, JLab is excited to launch the JBuds Open Sport 2, built for active listeners who want to feel the energy of their workout without tuning out the world around them.

The semi-in-ear, open-ear hybrid design lets users hear traffic, training partners, and everyday surroundings while enjoying bigger and more balanced sound. With secure sport earhooks, an IP55 rating, and 45+ hours of total playtime, JBuds Open Sport 2 is made to keep up from the pre-dawn run to the walk that resets the day.

Win Cramer, CEO of JLab said, "Our continued growth in the open-ear category reflects clear consumer demand for the benefits of staying aware of their surroundings without compromising on sound. JBuds Open Sport 2 answers that demand with richer sound, reduced sound leakage, and extended battery life, delivering an open-ear experience designed to keep up with both the workout and the world around you ."

Powered by 14.2mm dynamic drivers and JLab's new SoundBoost technology, the earbuds deliver richer, more powerful sound. JLab's SoundBoost algorithm automatically enhances bass and adjusts it on the fly, keeping bass balanced whether users are listening quietly or turning up the volume. SoundBoost also smooths out volume and tone across highs, mids, and lows so nothing sounds too sharp or muddy. Users can switch between SoundBoost for the fullest sound or Battery Boost to extend listening time in the JLab App, available on iOS and Android. Sound ports on the front and back of the earbud let audio flow more naturally, and dual MEMS microphones with environmental noise cancellation help calls come through clearly, wherever the day takes you. The JBuds Open Sport 2 also features Bluetooth 6 with Multipoint-3 connectivity, keeping users seamlessly connected across up to three devices, while Google Fast Pair makes setup simple.

JBuds Open Sport 2 was completely redesigned from the driver on up and builds on JLab's momentum in the fast-growing open-ear category, giving listeners the freedom to hear their workout and their world at the same time with big sound, a long-lasting battery, and the awareness to stay safe and present.

RRP: $52.99 USD, £49.99 GBP, €59.99 EUR

JBuds Open Sport 2 will be available later this year.

Sound that powers the way you play.

GO Sport ANC takes one of JLab's most popular sport earbuds to the next level. Building on the success of the GO Sport, the new addition to JLab's fitness range introduces Active Noise Canceling, a redesigned earbud and charging case, and Spatial Audio.

Engineered for every run, ride and rep, Active Noise Canceling helps everyday athletes find their focus through a workout or busy commute, while Be Aware mode keeps them connected to their surroundings during outdoor sessions. Wind Noise Reduction, available through the JLab App, also helps reduce distractions when moving at pace.

Soft, bendable earhooks and three sets of gel ear tips create a secure fit that stays put through every workout. An IP55 rating means GO Sport ANC is ready for rain and sweat, while 35+ hours of total playtime keep the playlist running from the first warm-up to the train home.

"Sound can transform how we feel in a moment, whether it's the focus before a workout, the push through the final rep, or the energy of a run outside," said Win Cramer, CEO of JLab. "The new additions to our fitness range are built to give people more choice in how they listen and move. GO Sport is one of our most popular products, and we're excited to reveal a new design and effective Active Noise Canceling for those who want to lock in wherever their workout takes them".

JLab Spatial Audio, Bluetooth 6 with 30+ ft range, and multipoint connectivity deliver a more seamless listening experience, allowing users to switch between devices without missing a beat. Through the JLab App, users can personalize EQ, touch controls, ANC and Be Aware modes, and access an integrated workout timer.

RRP: $42.99 USD, £39.99 GBP, €49.99 EUR

GO Sport ANC will be available across Europe in mid-September at Argos, Very, Inmotion, Bol, MediaMarket, Power, Elkjop, Media Experts, Worten, JLab.com and Amazon. The Graphite and Navy colorways will also be available in the US on Sept 17 at JLab.com and Amazon. Purple and Vivid Pink will be available in October.

Visitors to IFA 2026 can experience the new range at Hall 10.2.

For more information, visit www.jlab.com.

Feel Alive with JLab.

ENDS

About JLab

JLab inspires people to create unique experiences through innovative personal technology. Our gear - headphones, earbuds, speakers, work peripherals and gaming - empowers consumers to imagine and design the experiences they want. Based in San Diego, we've been innovating and delivering the right products at the right value for more than 25 years, and we're just getting started. Learn more at JLab.com

*Per Circana 2025 retail data, JLab is the fastest-growing brand in the Open Ear category

Attachments

JBuds Mini ANC Jelle, smallest earbuds with Apple Find My and noise cancellation - Blush Fund color

JBuds Mini ANC, small earbuds with Apple Find My and noise cancellation

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