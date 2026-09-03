Solar and wind's share of Latin America's energy generation mix continues to grow, with renewables comprising roughly 80% of newly installed power generation capacity in 2025. Increasingly frequent droughts, rising demand for grid stability, and the continued decline of solar generation costs have driven countries in the region to embrace clean power. However, as more solar and wind is deployed, the requirements for frequency regulation, operating reserves, and grid stability have increased. Brazil remains the largest solar market in Latin America, while Chile stands out as the region's most ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...