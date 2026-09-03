Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F7DY | ISIN: JP3422950000 | Ticker-Symbol: S6M
Tradegate
03.09.26 | 18:46
11,375 Euro
+1,61 % +0,180
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,31511,47519:10
11,35011,51519:10
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2026 18:50 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NX3 Commercial Group LLC: NX3 Commercial Sells 7-Eleven in Cleburne, TX in the Low 5% Cap Rate Range

Bonus Depreciation Is Compressing 7-Eleven Cap Rates in Texas and Florida. A Cleburne, TX fueling asset traded in the low 5% range with just 10 years of lease term is evidence that tax-motivated cash buyers are repricing mid-term net lease product.

7-Eleven in Cleburne, TX Sells in the Low 5% Cap Rate Range with 10 Years of Lease Term

CLEBURNE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Luke Thomson of NX3 Commercial Group represented the buyer in the acquisition of a single-tenant net lease 7-Eleven in downtown Cleburne, Texas, which traded in the low 5% cap rate range. The transaction closed July 22, 2026 with 10 years remaining on a corporate-guaranteed absolute NNN lease expiring April 2036. The buyer was a private New York-based investor who purchased all cash, with no 1031 exchange requirement, specifically to capture bonus depreciation.

A 10-year lease clearing a cap rate this low is the notable part of the transaction, and the reason has more to do with the tax code than with the real estate.

Transaction Summary

Property

7-Eleven convenience store with fueling

Address

1302 E Henderson St, Cleburne, TX 76031

Market

Downtown Cleburne, TX (Johnson County - DFW MSA)

Cap Rate

Low 5% range

Sale Price

Not disclosed (Texas is a non-disclosure state)

Building Size

4,088 SF

Land Area

1.12 acres

Year Built

April 2021

Lease Type

Absolute NNN

Original Lease Term

15 years

Lease Expiration

April 2036

Term Remaining at Close

10 years

Rent Escalations

10% every 5 years

Guarantor

7-Eleven, Inc. (corporate)

Buyer Profile

Private investor, New York - all cash, no 1031

Traffic Count

30,000 vehicles per day

Avg. Household Income (3-mile)

$90,000

Days on Market

30

Close Date

July 22, 2026

Broker

Luke Thomson, NX3 Commercial Group (buyer representation)

Why did a 10-year 7-Eleven trade in the low 5% cap rate range?

Remaining lease term is normally the single largest driver of net lease pricing. Comparable 7-Eleven properties currently listed on LoopNet are being offered at asking cap rates ranging from roughly 4.90% to the high 5% range, with pricing tightening as remaining lease term lengthens.

This property closed in the low 5% cap rate range with 10 years remaining. That is inside where new 15-year product typically trades, on a lease with five fewer years of guaranteed income.

The explanation is the buyer. This was an all-cash private investor with no debt to service and no exchange deadline, underwriting the acquisition primarily for its first-year tax deduction. A buyer in that position is largely indifferent to the two variables that normally set net lease pricing. There is no loan constant to clear, so the cost of debt is irrelevant. And when a substantial share of basis is being deducted in year one, the back half of the lease term matters far less to the return than it would to a leveraged buyer holding for income.

The real estate supported the pricing. The site sits on a downtown Cleburne corridor carrying 30,000 vehicles per day, surrounded by established retail, in a trade area with $90,000 average household income. Corporate credit from 7-Eleven, Inc. - rated A by S&P and owned by Seven & i Holdings - sits at the top of the convenience store credit stack, with Circle K assets typically trading 50 to 75 basis points wider for otherwise comparable real estate. The 10% escalations every five years give the income stream inflation protection that flat-rent structures lack.

What is driving 7-Eleven cap rate compression in Texas and Florida?

New 7-Eleven listings in Texas and Florida are now coming to market at asking cap rates as low as 4.90%. The primary driver is tax treatment, not interest rates.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed in July 2025, permanently restored 100% bonus depreciation for qualified property acquired and placed in service after January 19, 2025. The IRS issued interim guidance in Notice 2026-11 in January 2026. That reversed a phase-down schedule which would have cut the deduction to 40% and eliminated it entirely by 2027.

For most net lease retail, bonus depreciation reaches only the portion of basis a cost segregation study can reclassify into shorter recovery periods - land improvements, signage, site work. Convenience stores with fuel can be different. Under IRC §168(e)(3)(E)(iii), a property meeting the retail motor fuels outlet test is treated as 15-year property rather than 39-year. Because 15-year property is bonus-eligible, a far larger share of basis can be deducted in year one.

That is a materially larger first-year deduction than a comparable non-fuel retail asset produces, and it explains why fueling sites are compressing faster than the broader net lease market. Qualification depends on facts specific to each property and should be confirmed with a tax advisor. NX3 Commercial Group does not provide tax advice.

Supply is the second factor. Net lease inventory tightened through the first half of 2026 while transaction volume held steady, and the highest-credit c-store product is the thinnest part of that inventory.

What this means if you own a 7-Eleven

The conventional assumption is that a net lease asset needs long remaining term to command aggressive pricing, and that owners of mid-term leases should either wait, extend, or accept a wider cap rate. This transaction argues otherwise for fueling assets.

Cash, tax-motivated buyers are less rate-sensitive and less term-sensitive than the leveraged 1031 buyer who has historically set pricing in this sector. That reopens the market for owners holding leases with eight to twelve years remaining - product that would have been difficult to price this way two years ago.

Owners waiting on Fed policy to move cap rates may be watching the wrong variable. The compression happening in this segment is coming from the tax code.

If you own a 7-Eleven or another fueling asset in Texas or Florida and want to know where it prices in today's market, contact NX3 Commercial Group.

Frequently Asked Questions

What cap rate do 7-Eleven NNN properties trade at? 7-Eleven cap rates vary primarily by remaining lease term, with longer leases generally pricing tighter. As of 2026, new listings in Texas and Florida are being offered at asking cap rates as low as 4.90%. This Cleburne, TX property closed in the low 5% range with 10 years remaining, inside the range typical for that duration.

Does remaining lease term still drive 7-Eleven pricing? Less than it used to for fueling assets. Buyers acquiring for bonus depreciation with all-cash structures weight the first-year deduction heavily relative to residual term, which has compressed the historical spread between long-term and mid-term product.

Is a 7-Eleven lease corporate guaranteed? Many 7-Eleven net lease properties, including this one, carry a corporate guarantee from 7-Eleven, Inc., rated A by S&P and owned by Seven & i Holdings. Confirm the guarantor on any specific offering - franchisee-guaranteed locations exist and price differently.

Does a 7-Eleven qualify for 100% bonus depreciation? A 7-Eleven with fueling may qualify as a retail motor fuels outlet under IRC §168(e)(3)(E)(iii), which classifies the property as 15-year rather than 39-year and makes it bonus-eligible. Non-fuel c-store locations do not receive that treatment, though a cost segregation study can still reclassify a portion of basis. Eligibility turns on property-specific facts and must be confirmed with a tax advisor.

What are typical 7-Eleven lease terms? New construction 7-Eleven leases are generally 15 years, absolute NNN, with 7.5% to 10% rent increases every five years and multiple renewal options. The tenant is responsible for taxes, insurance, roof, structure, and maintenance, leaving the landlord with no management obligations. This Cleburne property was a 15-year lease commencing April 2021 with 10% increases every five years.

Why are Texas commercial sale prices not public? Texas is a non-disclosure state. Sale prices are not recorded in public records, which is why cap rates reported by brokers who transacted directly are often the only reliable pricing data available in the market.

Luke Thomson is a Broker at NX3 Commercial Group specializing in single-tenant net lease investment sales. NX3 Commercial Group has closed more than $2 billion in net lease transactions across 30 states. You can contact Robert Zahralban and Luke Thomson at 631-438-9908

SOURCE: NX3 Commercial Group LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/nx3-commercial-sells-7-eleven-in-cleburne-tx-in-the-low-5-cap-rate-rang-1216395

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.