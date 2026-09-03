Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Marks 10 Years with Measurable Clinical Outcomes Across Mental Health, Substance Use and Eating Disorder Programs

A decade of outcomes data shows sustained reductions in symptom severity, benchmarked against national averages

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare today released its 2025 clinical outcomes, marking 10 years of measurable, data-driven care across its specialized mental health, substance use and eating disorder programs since the organization's founding in 2015.

Across Odyssey's residential eating disorder programs, clients experienced an average 59% reduction in eating disorder symptom severity over the measured period. Across its mental health and substance use programs, clients experienced an average 50% reduction in overall symptom severity, compared with a 45% national average.

"When we founded Odyssey a decade ago, we set out to build something rare in behavioral health: an organization that measures what it does, holds itself accountable to the data, and uses those results to get better every year," said Richard Clark, chief executive officer of Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare. "Ten years later, we have thousands of individual stories reflected in this data. Every result represents someone who came to us looking for a path forward, and our responsibility is to keep learning, improving and earning that trust."

2025 clinical outcomes highlights

STR Behavioral Health residential programs reduced overall symptom severity by 68%, compared with a 45% national average, as measured by the BASIS-24.

Lifeskills Behavioral Health achieved a 49% reduction in overall symptom severity among clients with complex, co-occurring presentations.

Clearview Treatment Programs residential clients experienced a 47% reduction in overall symptom severity.

Magnolia Creek, which treats co-occurring substance use disorders alongside eating disorders, reduced substance use symptoms by 76%, compared with a 44% national average.

Odyssey measures outcomes through its partnership with eBASIS, using validated instruments including the BASIS-24 and the EAT-26, administered at multiple points throughout treatment. The data allows clinical teams to evaluate progress, benchmark results against national data and refine care over time.

"Outcomes measurement gives us a clearer picture of whether the work we are doing is creating meaningful change for the people we serve," said Dr. David Forstadt, director of clinical outcomes at Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare. "What stands out in these results is the consistency of improvement across populations that can be extraordinarily complex to treat. When those improvements are demonstrated through validated measures and, where available, compared with national benchmarks, we have stronger evidence that our clinical approach is making a difference."

Expanding the definition of recovery

Odyssey also expanded its outcomes measurement in 2025 to evaluate dimensions of recovery that extend beyond symptom reduction.

At STR Behavioral Health, Odyssey introduced outcomes measurement for Overwatch, a specialized program serving veterans and first responders. Using the Post-Traumatic Growth Inventory, an early cohort of participants reported positive growth across all five measured domains, including personal strength, new possibilities, relationships with others, appreciation of life and spiritual or existential change.

"Measurement is not separate from clinical care at Odyssey. It is part of how we practice," Clark said. "It gives our clinicians another tool to understand progress, challenges us to keep improving and gives clients, families and referral partners greater transparency into the care we provide. That commitment to accountability is fundamental to The Odyssey Way and to the organization we intend to keep building over our next decade."

Odyssey's complete 2025 clinical outcomes, including detailed results by program, are available at OdysseyBehavioralHealth.com/outcomes .

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare is a national provider of specialized mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment for adolescents and adults. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Odyssey's programs - including Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills Behavioral Health, Pasadena Villa, STR Behavioral Health, Aster Springs, Magnolia Creek and Selah House - deliver individualized, evidence-based care across a comprehensive continuum. Guided by The Odyssey Way and a commitment to measurable outcomes, Odyssey combines clinical expertise with data-driven accountability to support long-term recovery. Learn more at OdysseyBehavioralHealth.com .

Media Contact:

Amanda R. Sloan

Director of Digital Marketing & Creative

amanda.r.sloan@odysseybh.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/odyssey-behavioral-healthcare-marks-10-years-with-measurable-clinical-1216488