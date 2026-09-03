REVERSIBLE Expands Into Beauty, Bringing Smarter Discovery and Comparison to Prestige Beauty Shopping

Luxury fashion discovery platform REVERSIBLE launches a new beauty destination spanning skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance, bringing product discovery, cross-retailer comparison and personalized recommendations into one shopping experience.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / REVERSIBLE , the discovery platform known for helping consumers navigate luxury fashion across brands and retailers, today announced its expansion into beauty with the launch of a new destination for prestige skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance.

REVERSIBLE brings prestige beauty products and purchasing options across multiple retailers into one streamlined shopping experience. Image courtesy of REVERSIBLE.

The expansion brings REVERSIBLE's discovery-first approach to a category where online shoppers often face a familiar challenge: finding a product is only the beginning. The same beauty item may be available across multiple retailers at different prices, while shades, sizes, availability and offers can vary from one destination to another.

REVERSIBLE Beauty is designed to bring that fragmented experience together.

Rather than forcing shoppers to move between multiple retailer websites, REVERSIBLE organizes beauty discovery around the product itself, allowing users to explore available purchasing options across retailers and compare information such as pricing and availability in one place.

For consumers searching for a particular foundation shade, a specific fragrance size or a prestige skincare product, the experience is designed to make comparison a natural part of discovery rather than a separate shopping task.

Bringing the REVERSIBLE Model From Fashion to Beauty

REVERSIBLE built its platform around a simple idea: having more choices does not necessarily make online shopping easier.

In luxury fashion, consumers may encounter the same designer item across numerous retailers, each with different inventory and pricing. Beauty introduces another layer of complexity. A single foundation can come in dozens of shades, a fragrance can be offered in multiple sizes and concentrations, and the same skincare product may appear across department stores, specialty beauty retailers and brand websites.

With its expansion into beauty, REVERSIBLE is applying the same technology-driven approach it has developed for fashion to help consumers navigate those options more efficiently.

Instead of treating each retailer as a separate shopping destination, the platform creates a broader view of the market around the products consumers are already interested in.

"Beauty was a natural next step for REVERSIBLE because discovery is such an important part of the category," said Deng, founder of REVERSIBLE. "Consumers are constantly discovering new products through creators, social media and recommendations, but finding the exact product, shade or size they want-and understanding the options available across retailers-can still be surprisingly complicated. We wanted to make that journey much simpler."

From Endless Searching to Smarter Discovery

Price and availability are only part of the challenge facing beauty shoppers. The other is abundance.

With thousands of products competing for attention online, consumers may have greater access to beauty than ever before while simultaneously finding it more difficult to decide what is actually relevant to them.

REVERSIBLE brings personalized recommendations into the experience, helping users discover products based on their interests and shopping journey rather than requiring them to begin every search with a specific product in mind.

REVERSIBLE Beauty combines product discovery, pricing information and personalized recommendations to help shoppers navigate prestige beauty online. Image courtesy of REVERSIBLE.

This approach reflects the increasingly discovery-driven nature of beauty commerce. Consumers may begin with a specific product in mind, but they also discover beauty through trends, routines, creators and aesthetics.

REVERSIBLE is designed to support both behaviors: helping shoppers find something specific when they know what they want, while also making it easier to discover what they might want next.

Turning Beauty Inspiration Into a Shoppable Experience

The expansion also brings REVERSIBLE's visual discovery tools into beauty.

Through the platform's interactive Moodboard feature, users can curate and publish collections built around products, routines and aesthetics. A moodboard might center on a seasonal makeup palette, a skincare routine, a fragrance wardrobe or a broader beauty aesthetic, turning individual products into a visual and shoppable story.

Alongside the category launch, REVERSIBLE is also extending its Creator Program into beauty.

Beauty creators and other tastemakers can curate products and build shoppable moodboards on the platform. Participating creators can earn commissions on qualifying sales generated through their content across REVERSIBLE's retail network.

The expansion creates another connection between inspiration and commerce, giving consumers a way to move from discovering a product or aesthetic to exploring where those products are available.

Building a Broader Discovery Platform

The beauty launch represents a significant expansion for REVERSIBLE beyond its roots in luxury fashion.

As online retail continues to give consumers more brands, products and places to shop, the challenge is increasingly shifting from access to navigation.

REVERSIBLE is building around that shift by bringing discovery, retailer comparison, personalization and visual inspiration into a more connected shopping experience.

For beauty shoppers, that could mean fewer tabs, less repetitive searching and a clearer view of the products and purchasing options available to them.

And for REVERSIBLE, Beauty marks the next step toward a broader vision: creating a destination where technology helps consumers navigate an increasingly crowded world of fashion and beauty with greater ease and confidence.

REVERSIBLE Beauty is available now at https://www.reversible.com/shopping/beauty

About REVERSIBLE

REVERSIBLE is a global fashion and beauty discovery platform designed to make shopping across brands and retailers more seamless, personalized and inspiring. Through technology-driven discovery, cross-retailer shopping tools, visual Moodboards and its Creator Program, REVERSIBLE connects consumers with products across luxury fashion and prestige beauty while helping them navigate an increasingly fragmented digital retail landscape.

For more information, visit https://www.reversible.com

Media Contact:

Raina

Reversible.com

raina@redharp.com

SOURCE: REVERSIBLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/reversible-expands-into-beauty-bringing-smarter-discovery-and-com-1215946