ThriveCart Announces Creator Commerce Live, a Free Virtual Event for Digital Sellers, Coaches, and Course Creators

The one-day event on September 17, 2026, will feature practical sessions on email marketing, sales pages, YouTube, advertising, Instagram, Pinterest, community building, and business growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / ThriveCart, an all-in-one creator commerce, course, and community platform used by more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, today announced Creator Commerce Live, a free virtual event taking place September 17, 2026.

Designed for coaches, course creators, consultants, and online business owners, Creator Commerce Live offers practical marketing education focused on helping attendees grow and scale their businesses. The event will take place online, from 10am to 4pm Eastern Time, in one continuous room, with sessions recorded for attendees.

Creator Commerce Live will include nine live sessions, a live Q&A panel focused on community building, prizes, and quizzes between sessions. Attendees will learn from marketing educators and practitioners working across email, sales pages, YouTube, paid advertising, Instagram, Pinterest, and creator commerce.

"Creator Commerce Live is built around the challenges creators face every day: reaching the right audience, building trust, improving conversion, and creating more sustainable revenue," said ThriveCart CEO, Ismael Wrixen. "The goal is for attendees to leave with clear ideas and actionable strategies they can put to work immediately, helping them build stronger marketing systems and create more sustainable growth."

"This event is for creators. We all know that it's not enough to just have the tools, the good ideas, or the course created. You also need the right strategies that build trust, grow your audience, and generate sales again and again," said ThriveCart's Community and Brand Manager, Angela Wills, who will host the event.

The public speaker lineup includes:

Liz Wilcox, "Email that sells: Build a list that turns trust into consistent revenue"

Liz Theresa, "Turn your sales page into your best salesperson"

Jamar Diggs, "The 24/7 lead engine: Turn YouTube videos into evergreen business growth"

Jenni Maroney, "Stop paying for clicks: Build an ad funnel that creates customers"

Melissa Rodgers, "Stop chasing the algorithm: Use Instagram to build authority and attract the right buyers"

Kate Ahl, "Pinterest Marketing: 3 mistakes people make and how to fix them "

Ismael Wrixen, ThriveCart CEO, in a fireside session on what will sell in 2027 and the rise of agentic payments

Two additional expert speakers are scheduled to be revealed soon. The event is free for anyone to attend, not just ThriveCart users. Registration is available through the official Creator Commerce Live event page.

About ThriveCart

ThriveCart is a creator commerce and community management platform designed for course creators, coaches, membership businesses, and digital entrepreneurs. The platform combines high-conversion checkout and funnel technology, subscription management, affiliate programs, community-first course platform with membership delivery, gamification, and lifecycle tools in one unified system. ThriveCart powers more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, has processed over $8 billion in sales across more than 70 million transactions, supports more than 13 million student enrollments, and includes an affiliate network of over 900,000 affiliates. ThriveCart's mission is to replace fragmented creator tech stacks with a unified commerce and course platform.

Visit thrivecart.com for more.

Media Contacts:

Jared Orlin

ThriveCart

jared.orlin@thrivecart.com

https://thrivecart.com/

SOURCE: ThriveCart

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/thrivecart-announces-creator-commerce-live-a-free-virtual-event-for-1216477