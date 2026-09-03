Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Names Longtime Nokia Patent-Licensing Leader Robert T. Braun Chief Executive Officer

Executive with more than 20 years in global intellectual-property licensing and a career spanning programs that generated more than $2 billion in patent-licensing revenue will lead Digitalage's commercialization

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Digitalage, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN), today announced the appointment of Robert T. Braun as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Braun succeeds Digitalage Founder Peter Michaels as CEO and will lead commercialization, enterprise licensing, and global growth as the company advances from controlled deployment toward broader commercial adoption.

Media now moves faster than the agreements that govern it. Content can be copied, clipped, reposted, translated, and monetized within hours, while the record of who created it, who authorized its use, and who should participate economically often does not travel with the file. Digitalage is building media infrastructure intended to close that gap by keeping creator identity, content provenance, ownership, permissions, governance, and commercial terms connected throughout the media lifecycle.

The appointment marks a deliberate transition from building the technology foundation to building the business on top of it. Braun's career has focused on the commercial counterpart to Digitalage's work: defining rights in sophisticated technology, protecting their value, structuring agreements around them, and building durable licensing relationships across borders. Digitalage currently operates in a controlled, invite-only environment while refining the experience, expanding content, and preparing for structured commercial deployments.

Braun's career includes licensing programs that generated more than $2 billion in patent-licensing revenue. During nearly 12 years at Nokia, he led patent-licensing strategy across North and South America and portions of Asia involving cellular, wireless, video, multimedia, software, and consumer-electronics technologies. He previously held licensing roles at Microsoft and Intellectual Ventures. Earlier in his career, he spent approximately 17 years with Discovision Associates, a Pioneer Electronics company, ultimately serving as Vice President of Licensing and Managing Attorney. Across those roles, Braun built and scaled licensing programs, negotiated with global technology companies, and led international teams.

"Digitalage has spent years building the technology foundation," said Peter Michaels, Founder and Chairman of Digitalage and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hop-on, Inc. "The next phase requires commercial discipline, strong agreements, and serious partners. Rob has spent more than two decades protecting sophisticated technology and converting intellectual property into durable licensing relationships. He is exceptionally well suited to lead Digitalage's commercialization and growth."

"Content has never moved more easily, and the terms attached to it have never been easier to lose," said Braun. "Digitalage is building infrastructure intended to keep identity, provenance, permissions, and commercial terms connected to the work. My focus will be disciplined execution and translating that foundation into meaningful enterprise relationships."

As Chief Executive Officer, Braun will be responsible for building Digitalage's commercial function and operational discipline. His priorities include developing enterprise licensing programs, pursuing structured deployments with media companies, rights holders, technology companies, and distribution partners, guiding international business development, and establishing the internal reporting and partner-governance systems needed to support expansion. He will also help shape the company's intellectual-property and licensing strategy.

Michaels, who founded Digitalage and served as its Chief Executive Officer, will continue as Founder and Chairman of Digitalage and as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hop-on, Inc. He will concentrate on long-term vision, product direction, innovation, and strategic relationships. The transition separates product direction from day-to-day commercial execution and gives each dedicated executive leadership.

Braun is a registered patent attorney before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and is admitted to practice law in California, New York, and Washington, D.C. He holds a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Clarkson University. His combination of computer-science training, patent law, licensing leadership, and international negotiation experience enables him to evaluate technology from technical, legal, operational, and commercial perspectives.

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN), is developing media infrastructure intended to connect creator identity, content provenance, ownership, permissions, rights management, live and on-demand distribution, searchable archives, governance and appeals, and monetization within a unified workflow. Digitalage currently operates in a controlled, invite-only environment while refining the experience, expanding content, and preparing for broader commercial adoption. For more information, visit www.digitalage.com.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) is a U.S.-based technology company and the parent of Digitalage, Inc. Hop-on develops and supports technology, media, and intellectual-property initiatives focused on digital communications and creator-centered infrastructure. For more information, visit www.hop-on.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Digitalage's products, technology, development plans, commercial deployments, enterprise licensing, strategic partnerships, international expansion, creator and partner adoption, leadership priorities, and anticipated growth. These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing requirements, development and testing dependencies, reliance on third-party services, regulatory considerations, competition, intellectual-property matters, market conditions, the ability to attract and retain key personnel, and user, creator, and partner adoption. Actual products, functionality, timing, adoption, operations, and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nothing in this release should be read as a guarantee of future revenue, partnerships, commercial adoption, or other results. Hop-on, Inc. and Digitalage, Inc. undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Peter Michaels

Chairman and CEO, Hop-on, Inc.

Founder and Chairman, Digitalage, Inc.

Email: contact@hop-on.com

Phone: +1 (949) 756-9008

Web: www.hop-on.com | www.digitalage.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digitalage-names-longtime-nokia-patent-licensing-leader-robert-t.-1216536