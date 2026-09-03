Yardi brings Virtuoso Enterprise AI to CAIC 2026 in Toronto

See the new Chat IQ agent architecture power leasing, resident service and operations

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi will showcase Yardi Virtuoso Enterprise, its AI platform for real estate operations, at the Canadian Apartment Investment Conference (CAIC) in Toronto on September 9. The Yardi team will be stationed in the Real Connection Zone, ready to meet operators and demonstrate how AI is moving from buzzword to daily practice across every part of the operation.

Virtuoso Enterprise gives teams a single AI platform built to scale across the full operation, from Yardi Chat IQ nurturing prospects through the leasing funnel and answering resident questions around the clock to categorizing work orders and approving invoices. There's an agent for that, so staff spend less time managing tasks and more time focused on growth.

At the centre of that evolution is Chat IQ, the agentic AI within Virtuoso Enterprise. Chat IQ handles every prospect and resident conversation, from first inquiry through renewal, across chat, email, text and voice channels. Its rebuilt agent-based architecture grounds every response in live Voyager data, so answers stay accurate and consistent across the full renter lifecycle.

"AI is no longer a differentiator on its own. Leading operators are already running it in daily operations, and everyone else is catching up," said Peter Altobelli president of Yardi Canada Ltd. "What sets platforms apart now is the quality of the AI. Chat IQ lives inside Yardi rather than sitting on top of it, it reasons before it responds, and it shows its work with an urgency score, an intent score and clear next steps. Its multi-agentic architecture handles the full renter lifecycle, so teams can trust AI across leasing, resident service and operations at scale."

Yardi's session at CAIC, The role of AI and tech trends in real estate operations, runs Wednesday, September 9 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. It covers the practical applications of AI in leasing, tenant management and maintenance, how it drives efficiency while reducing costs, the latest industry tech trends and the risks to prepare for.

The agents are ready. Register and meet the team in the Real Connection Zone or join Session B3 to put them to work. Learn more at yardi.com/virtuoso.

About Yardi

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

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