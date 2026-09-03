Marc Goldstein Associates: Affluence Without Peace: A New Book From One Of New York's Top Wealth Planners, Marc Goldstein, Argues Most Wealthy Americans Quietly Surrender Control in Retirement

Marc Goldstein, the Amazon #1 best-selling author, releases his third book, Retire on Your Terms - a wealth philosophy, not a tactic, for the top 5%.

RYE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Most financially successful Americans never actually retire on their own terms. They retire on the IRS's terms, the market's terms, and their former employer's terms. That is the argument at the center of Retire on Your Terms, the newest book from financial educator and retirement income specialist, Marc Goldstein.

Goldstein's position is direct. After more than three decades helping some of New York's most successful business owners, Wall Street executives, and professionals reduce their taxes to enhance their lifestyle, he has watched the same pattern repeat itself: men and women who spent their careers calling the shots quietly let institutions, markets, and tax law call the shots in retirement.

The result is not poverty. It is something harder to name - affluence without peace.

"For the last 33 years, I have watched brilliant business owners, executives and professionals strive for success and achieve it, then hand their retirement over to a one size fits all, cookie cutter retirement plan," Goldstein says. "Retiring on your own terms is not a tactic. It's a philosophy to succeed and win in retirement."

The Three Lines Framework

At the core of the book is the Three Lines framework - a simple, visual way for affluent readers to see, in seconds, where they actually stand.

The Terms Line is the dividing line between living by your rules and living by someone else's. Goldstein argues most successful professionals spend 80% of their working years below it - and are shocked to discover, after retiring, that they still are.

The That Day Line is the moment a person decides to change the rules of the game.

The Future Line is the trajectory that follows - a line that compounds, for better or worse, with every decision.

The framework reframes retirement not as a math problem or an investment decision, but as a question of ownership and authorship: what does it mean to succeed in retirement and who is actually in charge of the decisions that will define the next 20 to 30 years of a person's life

What Readers Will Discover

Retire on Your Terms delivers a structured path across four parts:

The Baker's Dozen Money Myths - including the 80% Retirement Lifestyle Myth, the 401(k) Binge Myth, and the Dear Occupant Retirement Myth - that quietly cost affluent retirees lifestyle, peace of mind, and legacy

The 8 Forces of Financial Erosion , from historic government overspending to hidden investment friction, that silently chip away at wealth long after the paychecks stop

A Four-Layered Retirement Income Plan - predictable, never-taxed, rising, and lifetime income - engineered to reduce market dependency in the years that matter most

The Four Legacy Predators that can dismantle even a well-built estate in a single generation

The book draws on real New York-area client stories - the worried phone call between spouses, the lunch conversation that changes everything, the widow left to unwind a "plan" she was never shown - and translates them into principles a reader can act on the same week they put the book down.

The book is only available directly from Marc Goldstein Associates at (212) 989-5700.

About Marc Goldstein

Marc Goldstein, RICP, AIF, is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Wealth Planner whose commentary has appeared on CBS and Fox local affiliates, Yahoo News, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, and Morningstar. He serves as the financial editor and contributing author of a monthly column in Wonderlust Travel Magazine. As Founder and CEO of Marc Goldstein Associates, he and his team have helped successful business owners, executives, professionals, and non-profit organizations preserve, protect, and pass on their wealth since 1992. Marc lives in Harrison, New York with his wife, Beatriz, their daughters, Julia and Sofia, and their dog, Kai. He coaches his daughters' soccer teams, plays golf, and donates his time to enrich the lives of those less fortunate.

Contact

Marc Goldstein Associates

www.Mgoldsteinassoc.com

Mgoldstein@Mgoldsteinassoc.com

(212) 989-5700

SOURCE: Marc Goldstein Associates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/affluence-without-peace-a-new-book-from-one-of-new-yorks-top-wealth-1216320