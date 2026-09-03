Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 21:12 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xanh Entertainment Inc. Introduces EscapeSquid Virtual-to-Destination Tournament and Travel Platform

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EscapeSquid, developed by Xanh Entertainment Inc., is building a virtual-to-destination entertainment and travel platform designed to connect online competitions with live immersive experiences, destination events, hotel stays, and travel.

Built around the concept "Play. Connect. Explore.", EscapeSquid is developing a year-round model where participants can compete in virtual challenges, advance through tournaments and leaderboards, and then move on to real experiences in destination markets.

EscapeSquid plans to develop regional and destination programs across major U.S. markets, with opportunities for hotels, entertainment venues, tour operators, education partners, and other travel partners to participate in the platform's growing network.

"Our goal is to turn online participation into a reason to travel," said John Phung, Founder and CEO of Xanh Entertainment Inc. "EscapeSquid is designed to connect the excitement of competition with memorable destination experiences."

The EscapeSquid 60 Minutes Challenge

At the center of the Tournament Series is the EscapeSquid 60 Minutes Challenge, an interactive competition.

Participants will compete through virtual and live challenges, earn leaderboard points, and have opportunities to advance to regional and destination events, culminating in a national championship.

Play - Participate in virtual and live challenges that combine entertainment, problem-solving, gaming, fitness, and competition.

Connect - Meet teammates, competitors, entertainment partners, and communities through shared challenges and experiences.

Explore - Turn competition into travel by advancing from virtual participation to live entertainment and destination experiences.

"Our goal is to turn online participation into a reason to connect, compete, and travel," said John Phung, Founder and CEO of Xanh Entertainment Inc. "EscapeSquid is designed to create a bridge between virtual competition and memorable real-world experiences."

A Virtual-to-Destination Entertainment Model

EscapeSquid is developing relationships across the entertainment, hospitality, travel, education, and competitive-event industries. The model is designed to bring these sectors together through a year-round ecosystem connecting virtual participation with real-world entertainment and travel.

By combining competitions, rewards, immersive entertainment, hotel accommodations, and destination experiences, EscapeSquid aims to create programs for students, families, gamers, travelers, educators, teams, and corporate participants while creating new opportunities for entertainment venues, hotels, tour operators, education partners, and travel providers.

About EscapeSquid

EscapeSquid is a virtual-to-destination entertainment and travel platform developed by Xanh Entertainment Inc. The platform is designed to connect virtual challenges, tournaments, rewards, immersive entertainment, hotel accommodations, and destination travel into year-round experiences.

Learn More About the EscapeSquid Tournament Series

To learn more about the EscapeSquid Tournament Series, upcoming events, and partnership opportunities, visit www.escapesquid.com.

Visitors can also subscribe for updates, explore event schedules, and stay informed as additional tournament details, participant registration, and host city experiences are announced.

Media Contact
John Phung
Chief Executive Officer
Xanh Entertainment Inc.
Email: john.phung@escapesquid.com

Partnership Inquiries

For partnerships, venue partnerships, and business development opportunities, please contact:
john.phung@escapesquid.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xanh-entertainment-inc-introduces-escapesquid-virtual-to-destination-tournament-and-travel-platform-302869385.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.