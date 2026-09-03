Xanh Entertainment Inc. Introduces EscapeSquid Virtual-to-Destination Tournament and Travel Platform

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EscapeSquid, developed by Xanh Entertainment Inc., is building a virtual-to-destination entertainment and travel platform designed to connect online competitions with live immersive experiences, destination events, hotel stays, and travel.

Built around the concept "Play. Connect. Explore.", EscapeSquid is developing a year-round model where participants can compete in virtual challenges, advance through tournaments and leaderboards, and then move on to real experiences in destination markets.

EscapeSquid plans to develop regional and destination programs across major U.S. markets, with opportunities for hotels, entertainment venues, tour operators, education partners, and other travel partners to participate in the platform's growing network.

"Our goal is to turn online participation into a reason to travel," said John Phung, Founder and CEO of Xanh Entertainment Inc. "EscapeSquid is designed to connect the excitement of competition with memorable destination experiences."

The EscapeSquid 60 Minutes Challenge

At the center of the Tournament Series is the EscapeSquid 60 Minutes Challenge, an interactive competition.

Participants will compete through virtual and live challenges, earn leaderboard points, and have opportunities to advance to regional and destination events, culminating in a national championship.

Play - Participate in virtual and live challenges that combine entertainment, problem-solving, gaming, fitness, and competition.

Connect - Meet teammates, competitors, entertainment partners, and communities through shared challenges and experiences.

Explore - Turn competition into travel by advancing from virtual participation to live entertainment and destination experiences.

"Our goal is to turn online participation into a reason to connect, compete, and travel," said John Phung, Founder and CEO of Xanh Entertainment Inc. "EscapeSquid is designed to create a bridge between virtual competition and memorable real-world experiences."

A Virtual-to-Destination Entertainment Model

EscapeSquid is developing relationships across the entertainment, hospitality, travel, education, and competitive-event industries. The model is designed to bring these sectors together through a year-round ecosystem connecting virtual participation with real-world entertainment and travel.

By combining competitions, rewards, immersive entertainment, hotel accommodations, and destination experiences, EscapeSquid aims to create programs for students, families, gamers, travelers, educators, teams, and corporate participants while creating new opportunities for entertainment venues, hotels, tour operators, education partners, and travel providers.

About EscapeSquid

EscapeSquid is a virtual-to-destination entertainment and travel platform developed by Xanh Entertainment Inc. The platform is designed to connect virtual challenges, tournaments, rewards, immersive entertainment, hotel accommodations, and destination travel into year-round experiences.

Learn More About the EscapeSquid Tournament Series

To learn more about the EscapeSquid Tournament Series, upcoming events, and partnership opportunities, visit www.escapesquid.com.

Visitors can also subscribe for updates, explore event schedules, and stay informed as additional tournament details, participant registration, and host city experiences are announced.

Media Contact

John Phung

Chief Executive Officer

Xanh Entertainment Inc.

Email: john.phung@escapesquid.com

Partnership Inquiries

For partnerships, venue partnerships, and business development opportunities, please contact:

john.phung@escapesquid.com

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