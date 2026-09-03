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WKN: 924415 | ISIN: US64121N1090 | Ticker-Symbol: 6LK
Frankfurt
03.09.26 | 08:01
1,260 Euro
-3,08 % -0,040
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,40022:04
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2026 21:26 Uhr
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Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NEW CANAAN, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per common share pursuant to its dividend policy. The semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share is payable on September 28, 2026 to all common stockholders of record as of September 17, 2026.

The dividend policy of Network-1 undergoes a periodic review by the Board of Directors and is subject to change at any time depending on its cash position, financial requirements, earnings and other factors existing at the time. Future declarations of semi-annual dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns one-hundred twenty-one (121) U.S. patents, fifty- four(54) of which have expired, and fifteen (15) international patents including enabling technology for authenticating and using eSIM technology in Internet of Things ("IoT"), certain advanced technologies related to high frequency trading, technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content and enabling technology to support, among other things, the interoperability of smart home IT devices. Network-1's current strategy includes efforts to monetize four patent portfolios (the M2M/IoT, HFT, Cox and Smart Home portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent generated licensing revenue in excess of $188,000,000 and its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000.

Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO
Network-1 Technologies, Inc.
(917) 692-0000

SOURCE: Network-1 Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/network-1-declares-semi-annual-dividend-1216552

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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