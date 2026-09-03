Cascale: How Do Consumer Goods Companies Prepare for Evolving EU Sustainability Regulations

Cascale's Gabriele Ballero on how Cascale, Policy Hub, and SLCP's recent policy briefing call offered clarity on incoming EU sustainability policy.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Based in Brussels, I have seen firsthand how European policy discussions move from technical debates to practical considerations for global companies, supply chains, and the people working across them, often well beyond Europe's borders.

Today, EU sustainability policy continues to evolve across reporting, product requirements, circularity, human rights, and supply chain due diligence. One thing is certain: it's a complex planning environment for consumer goods companies. Different policy files may move through different timelines, but many point toward a shared expectation: companies need stronger systems, better data, and clearer internal coordination to understand and respond to sustainability risks and impacts.

This was the focus of Cascale's July EU Policy Briefing for Cascale Members, where we convened Corporate and Affiliate Members with experts from Cascale, the Social & Labor Convergence Program (SLCP), and Policy Hub to discuss what companies should be watching and preparing for next.

The Policy Landscape Is Increasingly Connected

The EU policy agenda continues to shape expectations across many parts of business. Reporting developments, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), the Voluntary Sustainability Reporting Standard for non-listed SMEs (VSMEs), and the Omnibus I package, are influencing how companies understand and communicate sustainability performance. The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and related product sustainability developments, such as the Digital Product Passport (DPP), point toward more structured product-level sustainability information. Human rights and due diligence developments, including the EU Forced Labor Regulation and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), reinforce the need for credible supply chain visibility and risk management. Circularity and consumer information measures, including the Circular Economy Act, Waste Framework Directive, national EPR developments, and the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive, are shaping expectations around product responsibility and claims.

Taken together, these developments show that sustainability policy is increasingly connected to how companies collect data, design products, engage suppliers, assess risk, and communicate progress.

For many companies, this means the internal response cannot sit with one team alone, as I noted in my previous blog piece. Reporting requirements may involve sustainability, finance, legal, and data teams. Product sustainability policy may require input from design, sourcing, product development, and technical teams. Due diligence and forced labor expectations may require closer coordination across human rights, compliance, sourcing, and supplier engagement functions. Circularity and consumer information requirements may also involve marketing, public affairs, and legal teams.

The companies best positioned to respond will be those that can translate policy developments into coordinated internal action.

Readiness Matters While Details Continue to Evolve

EU policy discussions are dynamic. Some requirements may be revised, clarified, delayed, or implemented in phases. That uncertainty can make planning difficult, especially for companies operating across multiple markets and complex value chains.

Still, waiting for every detail to be finalized can create its own risks. Many of the capabilities that support policy readiness are useful across multiple regulatory pathways. Reliable data, clear governance, value chain visibility, and supplier engagement will remain important even as specific timelines or technical requirements shift.

Readiness does not require companies to predict every final outcome. It requires building systems that can adapt as expectations become clearer.

For consumer goods companies, that preparation is especially important because EU policy developments can influence global supply chains, including manufacturers and suppliers outside Europe. New reporting, product, due diligence, and circularity expectations may lead to new information requests, stronger documentation needs, and closer engagement between brands, retailers, manufacturers, and other value chain partners.

A credible approach to readiness should account for those practical realities. Companies need to understand what information they may need, where that information will come from, how it will be used, and how to engage suppliers in ways that support better outcomes rather than simply shifting administrative burdens down the value chain.

Why Interpretation and Convening Matter

A crowded policy landscape can be difficult to navigate alone. Companies need timely information, but information alone is rarely enough. They also need opportunities to understand what developments may mean in practice, where uncertainty remains, and how peers and partners are thinking about similar challenges.

That is where our member engagement plays an important role.

For Cascale Corporate and Affiliate members, policy briefings provide access to expert interpretation, practical discussion, and direct Q&A with policy and subject-matter experts. They also create space to connect policy developments to the realities of operating across global value chains - from data and tools to supplier engagement, internal planning, and collective action.

This kind of engagement supports Cascale's broader work across climate and decent work. As policy expectations evolve, Corporate and Affiliate members need to understand how emerging requirements connect to the systems and partnerships that support credible sustainability action.

Feedback from the recent webinar highlighted the value of helping Corporate and Affiliate members connect developments across different policy files and understand practical implications for their business operations.

As the EU policy landscape will continue to evolve, Cascale will continue supporting Corporate and Affiliate members through timely policy updates, expert engagement, and spaces for collective discussion - helping companies navigate uncertainty with greater clarity and confidence. By attending briefing calls, Cascale Corporate and Affiliate members help identify what to watch, where to focus attention, and how to prepare more effectively.

Continue the Conversation

Cascale Corporate and Affiliate Members: Watch the recording of the EU Policy Briefing and continue the conversation in the Policy & Public Affairs Knowledge Hub on Cascale Connect.

Interested in Cascale membership? Learn how Cascale helps Corporate and Affiliate members stay ahead of regulatory developments through policy insights, practical guidance, stakeholder engagement, and coordinated advocacy that helps bring member perspectives into relevant policy discussions.

Gabriele Ballero is manager of public affairs at Cascale. This article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered legal, compliance, or professional advice.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-do-consumer-goods-companies-prepare-for-evolving-eu-sustaina-1216553