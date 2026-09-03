NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / The conventional view of regulation in financial services is that it is a cost center. Compliance teams are framed as overhead. Regulatory requirements are described in terms of burden and friction. Founders pitching new products are often advised to find the lightest-touch jurisdiction first and expand from there.

A different view is gaining ground among practitioners who have built compliance-heavy products from the ground up: regulation, when treated as a design input rather than an external constraint, can become a structural advantage.

The argument runs as follows. Any product operating across borders eventually has to satisfy regulatory requirements that vary by jurisdiction. Firms that bolt compliance on after the fact end up with brittle products, fragmented user experiences, and operational overhead that grows nonlinearly with each new market. Firms that build compliance into the product architecture from the beginning end up with infrastructure that scales smoothly across jurisdictions and is genuinely hard for new entrants to replicate.

Kotaro Shimogori's work in international trade infrastructure offers a useful illustration of this principle in action. Shimogori's machine learning system for translating natural language product descriptions into harmonized tariff codes is, at its core, a compliance tool. International shipments require correct classification under a regulatory framework that is detailed, jurisdiction-specific, and unforgiving of errors. By automating that classification accurately, the underlying product turns a compliance requirement into a smooth operational experience for end users.

Kotaro's Shimogori's strategic point is that the compliance burden never went away. The shipper still has to comply. But by absorbing the compliance work into the product, the experience for the user becomes simpler than alternatives that leave the user to navigate the regulatory complexity themselves. That is competitive advantage built directly out of regulatory requirement.

The same pattern appears in other parts of fintech. Know-your-customer workflows can be designed as friction or as a smooth onboarding experience that builds user trust. Anti-money-laundering monitoring can be a black box or a transparent system that gives users clarity about why certain transactions are flagged. Cross-border payments can be a regulatory minefield or a clean experience that abstracts the underlying jurisdictional complexity entirely.

In each case, the regulatory requirement is fixed. The strategic choice is whether to treat it as cost or as design opportunity.

There are limits to this framing. Not every regulation lends itself to product-level absorption, and some compliance domains require human judgment that cannot be automated responsibly. But for a meaningful share of the regulatory landscape, particularly the parts that involve classification, matching, and routine reporting, the compliance-as-design approach can convert what looks like a tax on innovation into the foundation of a defensible product.

For founders building in regulated spaces, the practical takeaway is that the question is not how to minimize compliance exposure. The question is how to turn that exposure into something users would not want to live without.

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell

media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/compliance-as-competitive-edge-rethinking-regulation-in-cross-bo-1215616