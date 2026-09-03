Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for August 2026

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today reported August trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
Year-To-Date
Aug
2026
Aug
2025
%
Chg
Jul
%
Aug
2026
Aug
2025
%
Multi-listed options (contracts, k)
14,801
14,325
3.3 %
15,687
-5.7 %
14,921
13,069
14.2 %
Index options (contracts, k)
5,743
4,893
17.4 %
5,990
-4.1 %
6,094
4,714
29.3 %
Futures (contracts, k)1
163
218
-25.3 %
207
-21.3 %
235
225
4.5 %
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
1,481
1,646
-10.0 %
1,569
-5.6 %
1,825
1,767
3.3 %
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
211
229
-7.8 %
208
1.8 %
235
128
83.2 %
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
168,224
148,538
13.3 %
144,124
16.7 %
189,335
153,608
23.3 %
European Equities (€, mn)
11,262
10,701
5.2 %
14,024
-19.7 %
15,422
13,206
16.8 %
Global FX ($, mn)
55,715
48,819
14.1 %
61,071
-8.8 %
63,662
52,608
21.0 %
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
117,787
98,364
19.7 %
147,855
-20.3 %
1,122,841
1,034,345
8.6 %
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
1,342
1,115
20.4 %
1,442
-6.9 %
10,679
8,841
20.8 %
1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.
On July 31, 2026, Cboe completed the sale of Cboe Australia to TMX Group Limited. As the divestiture is now complete, all Australian Equities metrics have been removed from this report.
August 2026 Trading Volume Highlights
U.S. Options
- Cboe's mini-SPX (XSP) options set a monthly ADV record of 241 thousand contracts, eclipsing the previous record set in July of 2026.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500 index options and the creation of the VIX Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.
Cboe Media Contacts
Cboe Analyst Contact
Angela Tu
Tim Cave
Kenneth Hill, CFA
+1-646-856-8734
+44 (0) 7593-506-719
+1-312-786-7559
atu@cboe.com
tcave@cboe.com
khill@cboe.com
CBOE-V
Cboe, Cboe Global Markets, Cboe Clear, Cboe Futures Exchange, CFE, Cboe Volatility Index, VIX, and XSP are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's, S&P, SPX, and S&P 500 are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.
Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.
There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at:?https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers/.
Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-trading-volume-for-august-2026-302869474.html