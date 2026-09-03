Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for August 2026

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today reported August trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Aug 2026 Aug 2025 % Chg Jul

2026 %

Chg Aug 2026 Aug 2025 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 14,801 14,325 3.3 % 15,687 -5.7 % 14,921 13,069 14.2 % Index options (contracts, k) 5,743 4,893 17.4 % 5,990 -4.1 % 6,094 4,714 29.3 % Futures (contracts, k)1 163 218 -25.3 % 207 -21.3 % 235 225 4.5 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,481 1,646 -10.0 % 1,569 -5.6 % 1,825 1,767 3.3 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 211 229 -7.8 % 208 1.8 % 235 128 83.2 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 168,224 148,538 13.3 % 144,124 16.7 % 189,335 153,608 23.3 % European Equities (€, mn) 11,262 10,701 5.2 % 14,024 -19.7 % 15,422 13,206 16.8 % Global FX ($, mn) 55,715 48,819 14.1 % 61,071 -8.8 % 63,662 52,608 21.0 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 117,787 98,364 19.7 % 147,855 -20.3 % 1,122,841 1,034,345 8.6 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,342 1,115 20.4 % 1,442 -6.9 % 10,679 8,841 20.8 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

On July 31, 2026, Cboe completed the sale of Cboe Australia to TMX Group Limited. As the divestiture is now complete, all Australian Equities metrics have been removed from this report.

August 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's mini-SPX (XSP) options set a monthly ADV record of 241 thousand contracts, eclipsing the previous record set in July of 2026.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500 index options and the creation of the VIX Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact







Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA +1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559 atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com

CBOE-V

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Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

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There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at:?https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers/.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

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