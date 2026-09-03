Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") announces management changes with Raymond Ashley being appointed President and VP Exploration. Mr. Ashley was the VP Exploration of the Company and heading up its technical team from its inception until he was appointed as its President & COO on April 11, 2023. Mr. Ashley succeeds Sam Hartmann who resigned from his position as VP Exploration, with his last day being September 1, 2026.

Raymond Ashley P.Geo, President and VP Exploration, stated:

"As F3 enters an exciting new phase, I am looking forward to overseeing the drill-testing of numerous high-priority targets with our capable and experienced technical team, advancing our mission to discover new uranium zones and expand our resource base."

Mr. Ashley's previous company experience was with Fission Uranium where he headed the technical team that made the Triple R discovery in 2012 and over the last decade took the project from discovery to feasibility. Mr. Ashley holds a B.Sc. degree in Geophysics from McGill University in Montreal, and is a registered Geoscientist with the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and Saskatchewan and is currently F3's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,960-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone uranium discovery approximately 23 km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13 km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13 km to the south in the Patterson West area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has three properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Company's 2026 summer exploration and drilling program, the timing and scope of drilling, the interpretation of geophysical survey results, the prospectivity of the Company's target areas, and the potential for future mineral discoveries, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312903